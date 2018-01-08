“The Report Age Related Macular Degeneration – Pipeline Review, H2 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Global Markets Direct’s latest Pharmaceutical and Healthcare disease pipeline guide Age Related Macular Degeneration – Pipeline Review, H2 2017, provides an overview of the Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology) pipeline landscape.

Age related macular degeneration is the most common reason for vision loss in people aged above 50. It results in depreciation of the macula that may lead to distorted or blurry central vision. The predisposing factors involved are age, smoking, sunlight, heredity etc. Symptoms include development of blind spot and hazy vision. The condition may be treated by photodynamic therapy, radiation therapy and medication such as anti-angiogenic drugs.

Report Highlights

Global Markets Direct’s Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Age Related Macular Degeneration – Pipeline Review, H2 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Age Related Macular Degeneration and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 7, 27, 18, 4, 135, 29 and 4 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 1, 16 and 2 molecules, respectively.

Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope

– The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology).

– The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

– The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

– The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

– The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

– The pipeline guide evaluates Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

– The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

– The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology)

Reasons to buy

– Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

– Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

– Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology).

– Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

– Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

– Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and its most promising pipeline therapeutics.

– Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Age Related Macular Degeneration (Ophthalmology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

– Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

– Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 2

Introduction 6

Age Related Macular Degeneration – Overview 7

Age Related Macular Degeneration – Therapeutics Development 8

Age Related Macular Degeneration – Therapeutics Assessment 37

Age Related Macular Degeneration – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 51

Age Related Macular Degeneration – Drug Profiles 101

Age Related Macular Degeneration – Dormant Projects 487

Age Related Macular Degeneration – Discontinued Products 499

Age Related Macular Degeneration – Product Development Milestones 501

Appendix 511

