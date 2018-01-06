Global business card holder market: Introduction

Business cards play an important role, especially in the business world. Business card is a representation of one’s personality and even of his/her company. To keep them safe and clean, business card holder is an important product. For the people who work in a role that involves sales, business card is the best tool for trade. Business cards are often called as visiting cards. Thus, business card holder is also called as visiting card holder. Business cards have been used from historic times. It was very popular back then and is popular even now. Those who invest in business cards, they want to keep them safe and protected. Business card holder is used for this purpose. Business card holders are made up of various materials such as metals, plastics, leathers and even fibres. The business card holder comes with locking mechanism, either magnets or latches are used for this purpose which enhances the safety of cards kept inside it. Given the purpose of business card holders and their relevance in the modern world, the outlook for growth of the global business card holders market is expected to remain positive.

Global business card holder market: Dynamics

Business card holder market is expected to grow with increasing business and trade across the globe, as people are carrying business cards to give it to the people they catch up with daily in business world. If we go beyond business, these card holders are much more than just a safety solution for the cards. The business card holders are very often used as an extension of style. Business card holders are available in a wide array of designs, which increases consumer appeal. This factor is anticipated to fuel the global business card holder market growth over the forecast period. Materials such as plastic, fibres, leather or metals can be used in production of business card holders. Cost of business card holders varies according to material used and designs. Business card holder can also be used for storing debit cards, credits cards and other important cards. Keeping cards in wallet might damage which creates more demand for safer products such as business card holders. Therefore, this factor is expected to drive the growth of global business card holder market during the forecast period. Exchange of business cards is a trend in various industries, to build up their company profile stronger. It is expected to fuel the market growth. With the growing penetration of e-commerce in business world, the use of business cards have been reduced to some extent. All the related information about company or any professional is available online. This factor might hamper the growth of the global business card holder market over the forecast period.

Global business card holder market: Segmentation

The global business card holder market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of material used, the global business card holder market has been segmented as:

Metal

Plastic

Leather

Fibres

On the basis of locking mechanism used, the global business card holder market has been segmented as:

Clasps

Magnets

Global business card holder market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global business card holder market is divided into seven regions, as follows:

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific except Japan

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle -East and Africa

Japan

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5788

North America and Western Europe are expected to witness moderate growth in global business card holder market during the forecast period due to the carry forwarding of historic trends in the regions. APEJ region is anticipated to witness positive growth in global business card holder market over the forecast period due to increasing business activities in the region, and sudden increment in number of companies in China and India. Latin America and Eastern Europe region are expected to witness high growth due to their business custom to present business cards to people they meet. In Japan, it is in their business etiquette to exchange business cards to everyone as it is a kind of formal self-introduction in order to remembering the other person’s name and role for the future correspondence. On the backdrop of growing business card culture in Japan, it is expected to fuel the business card holder market during the forecast period. MEA is anticipated to witness average growth in global business card holder market during the forecast period.

Global business card holder market: Key Players

Few of the key players in global business card holder market are – Bardes Products, Inc., Tamarack Packaging, Ltd., Heinn Chapman, Domino Plastics MFG, Inc., and Forbes Custom Products, among others.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5788