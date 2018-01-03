Outsourcing of data entry is a steadily rising trend in business communities all over the world. There are several benefits of outsourcing data entry to a country like India, the most crucial of which is the significant saving of costs for the client company.

The Data Entry India Company tailors its services according to specific business requirements of its clients. The company combines its expert knowledge of business domain with technical proficiency, in order to deliver high quality and reliable data entry services. This enables the client business to minimize its costs as well as maximize its competitive edge by enhancing its productivity.

The specialized services of the DEI Company

The DEI Company delivers the following range of comprehensive services.

One-stop offshore data entry solution

Offshore data entry is a process of proficiency, precision and consistency.

Data entry service

Online data entry

Offline data entry

PDF data entry

Cart data entry

Survey/questionnaire data entry

Image data entry

Handwritten data entry

Excel data entry

Customer data entry sales services

Asp. Net Data entry

MS Access Data entry

XML data entry

Data processing services

Image processing services

Word processing services

Claim processing services

Forms processing services

Data conversion services

Data mining services

Data cleansing services

Full-cycle data entry services

Data Entry India facilitates a development process from requirements definition and sampling to procedural data entry, quality audit and validation to maintenance and support of database. The experts at the DEI Company guide their clients meticulously through each phase of the outsourcing process, providing them with useful advice every step of the way.

Quality standards

Data Entry India puts primary emphasis on the quality of its services as it is based on a process that combines people and communication. Each project taken up by the company is monitored by a quality assurance team that is committed to ensuring top-notch results for the company’s clients. The company assures 99.95% accuracy of its data management processes, 24X7 open channels of communications and a fully managed information security system.

About the company

Data Entry India is a renowned offshore company in India specialising in the delivery of data entry services all over the world. The clients of the company are IT-enabled businesses, of all sizes. These range from start-ups to large enterprises that outsource their professional data entry work in India. Offshore outsourcing in India not only yield revenue streams for the client companies but also enables them to establish and streamline business operations efficiently.

