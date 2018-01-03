Connected Mobility Solutions Market Information by technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HSPA+, 3G), by applications (Navigation, Telematics), connectivity form factors (Tethered connectivity, Integrated Connectivity, Embedded Connectivity) – Global Forecast to 2027

Study Objective of Connected Mobility Solutions Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global connected mobility solutions market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Connected Mobility Solutions market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by application, by connectivity form factor and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global connected mobility solutions market

Market Scenario

Connected Mobility Solution Market in the automobile market has seen tremendous opportunities in the upcoming years as demand for cars are increasing day by day. Connected mobility solutions provide the feature to access the controls via different media. This market has been valued at US $XX billion market globally where North America is leading. Currently this market is growing with the CAGR rate of XX% and it is expected that this market will break the record and hit the market size of US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

For the better understanding of the report, this market has been segmented by technology, by application, by connectivity form factors. Technology includes- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HSPA+, 3G and LTE. Applications for this market includes- Navigation which further includes road and vehicle monitoring and real time data capturing and management, telematics which includes- In car, car to car and car to infrastructure. The last segment in technology is infotainment which includes- entertainment and communication. By connectivity form factors, market has been segmented as Tethered connectivity, Integrated Connectivity and Embedded Connectivity.

Regional Analysis

Currently North America is leading the market of connected mobility solutions with more market share of XX%. The main reason behind this is technological advancement in US and Canada. Automobile companies are discovering new technologies to eliminate the accidents and give safe journey experience. Europe is also one of the leading markets for connected mobility solutions as population of this region is spending high percentage of their income in this market. Asia pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with very high CAGR of XX% which is expected to grow US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/871

Key players

The prominent players in the market of connected mobility solutions are- Microsoft corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Apple Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, General Motors company, Audi AG among others.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

– Americas

North America

• US

• Canada

– Europe

Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K

• Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

– Asia– Pacific

Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

Pacific

– The Middle East& Africa

The report for Global Connected Mobility Solutions Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com