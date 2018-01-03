Texas (USA), Canada (Toronto) &; India (Business Network):

Offshore software development services involve hiring a team of software developers overseas. Software companies prefer offshore software development services to get the benefit of cost optimization and utilization of higher technologies.

According to a survey done by Gartner in 2016, 50% of respondents outsource software development services to achieve fast turnarounds and business strategy.

Latest trends in technology make economic sense to outsource offshore software development services. These services follow latest trends in software development and lead to innovations and improved productivity.

Following are the latest 4 trends in Offshore Software Development Services:

1.Security- Last year security was the major concern in offshore software development services. There are many cases of data loss and security breaches because of outsourced IT solutions. In 2017, offering security measures to client organizations is the major trend. They are offering secure booting, firewalls, and secure authentication mechanisms.

2.Cloud computing- To scale up the sale of software, cloud computing is an important trend followed by offshore software development services. Hybrid cloud has both private and public cloud computing benefits for detecting the needs of the client organizations.

3.Automation- Automation is still running in top 3 offshore software development trends. Automation is a major trend since it reduces manpower efforts and cost too! Plus it offers higher processing speed.

4.Virtuality- Virtual work has become more an integral part of all outsourcing work. Advanced technologies such as Skype and Hangout are enabling easy communications with their overseas clients. It is not feasible to shift a team of developers from one place to another and that is why virtual work is an important trend.

