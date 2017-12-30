Chanakya IAS Academy is a renowned name and is well known for providing valuable guidance and coaching to Civil Services Aspirants. Every year the academy proves its excellence with the results UPSC announces. The story was not different in last year too, In CSE 2017, more than 435 students brought home the beacon with successful selection in IAS, IPS, IFS and other Civil Services.

This year, once again, Chanakya IAS Academy is announcing extensively designed short term program to prepare students for UPSC Prelims 2018 in a span of 3 months. The 3 months short term program will commence from 10th Jan at Delhi and 16th January at Jaipur centres. The Short term course for Civil services preliminary examination is meticulously designed to provide Civil Services aspirants with an in-depth Analysis and understanding of Prelims syllabus from the UPSC point of view. The course will focus on helping the students form basic knowledge with the help of NCERT and then will gradually take their preparation to the next level as per the standard and norms of UPSC with the help of extensively designed study material and important notes designed by toppers and experts.

Aspirants through this Short term program for Civil Services preliminary exam will also get to assess their preparation with Prelims Test Series (30 GS and 10 CSAT) and special doubt sessions with subject matter experts. Apart from discussion of previous year question papers and separate Economic Survey, India Year Book and Budget classes, students will be provided with clear and precise Study material for preliminary examinations and weekly current affairs hand-outs covering important newspapers, magazines, RSTV, LSTV and PIB.

Chanakya’s spokesperson, while giving an insight into the course, shared that, “Aspirants aiming to get into Civil Services mostly give up their dream, either due to lack of right guidance or lack of support. This course is designed with a sole purpose of guiding Civil Services Aspirants and giving a direction to their preparation. Our seasoned faculties will help students prepare in strict accord with the syllabus and demand of UPSC with a well-designed curriculum that includes proper coverage of all the subjects, weekly assessment tests and special classes on current affairs. The course will not only help students get good hold on the prescribed UPSC syllabus but also internalize in them the art and golden principles of success so as to make it an inseparable part of their personalities”.