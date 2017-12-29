MarketResearchReports.biz announces the availability of a report on the evolving market of “Advanced Driver Assistance System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market: Snapshot

Advanced driver assistance system market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The ADAS report covers all the major types and technologies playing significant role in the advanced driver assistance system market’s growth over the forecast period. It also included various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected which would affect market’s growth during the mentioned period. The study provides an entire perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Bn, across different geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators and trends. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the ADAS market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market. Key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market: Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of type, technology and geography. By type, advanced driver assistance system is categorized by adaptive cruise control, adaptive head lamp, automatic/intelligent emergency braking, blind spot detection system, cross traffic alert, drowsiness monitor system, lane departure warning system, night vision, park assist, surround view camera system, time pressure monitoring system and others. Based on technology, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is divided into ultrasonic sensors, image sensors, radar sensors, laser sensors and infrared sensors. Geographically, the report classifies the global advanced driver assistance system market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

The report also includes key industrial developments in the advanced driver assistance system market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in ADAS market is also included in the report. Value Chain analysis which identifies key stake holders in the ADAS market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, key market indicators that are indirectly driving the advanced driver assistance system market are also included in the report.

Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in ADAS market report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market: Competitive Landscape

AISIN SEIKI Co.,Ltd, Autoliv Inc, Audi AG, BMW AG, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, MOBILEYE, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, TATA ELXSI are some of the major players operating within the advanced driver assistance market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation

Advanced driver assistance system Market, by Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Head Lamp

Automatic/Intelligent Emergency braking

Blind Spot Detection System

Cross Traffic Alert

Drowsiness Monitor System

Lane Departure Warning System

Night Vision

Park Assist

Surround View Camera System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Others

Advanced driver assistance system Market, by Technology

Ultrasonic Sensors

Image Sensors

Radar Sensors

Laser Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Advanced driver assistance system Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary : Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market

3.1. Market Opportunity Map

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Key Industry Developments

4.3. Processor Platform for ADAS Implementation

4.4. Key Market Indicators

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.6. Key Micro and Macro Trends

4.7. Global ADAS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.7.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.9. Global ADAS Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Global Regulatory Framework

4.11. Ecosystem Analysis Roadmap of Key Participants

4.12. Technology Overview and Future Developments

4.13. Disruptive Technologies: Current Scenario

4.14. Disruptive Technologies: Current Scenario and Future Adoption

4.15. Market Outlook

5. Global ADAS Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

5.1. Overview & Definition

5.2. Key Findings

5.3. Global ADAS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3.1. Adaptive Cruise Control

5.3.2. Adaptive Head Lamp

5.3.3. Intelligent Emergency Braking

5.3.4. Blind Spot Detection System

5.3.5. Cross Traffic Alert

5.3.6. Drowsiness Monitor System

5.3.7. Lane Departure Warning System

5.3.8. Night Vision

5.3.9. Park Assist

5.3.10. Surround View Camera SYSTEM

5.3.11. Tire Pressure Monitor SYTSEM

5.3.12. Others

5.4. Type Comparison Matrix

5.5. Market Attractiveness By Type

6. Global ADAS Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global ADAS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Technology, 2015 – 2025

6.3.1. Ultrasonic Sensors

6.3.2. Image Sensors

6.3.3. Radar Sensors

6.3.4. Laser Sensors

6.3.5. Infrared Sensors

6.4. Technology Comparison Matrix

6.5. Market Attractiveness By Technology

