“Cloud encryption market will display an outstanding 21.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.”

MarketResearchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a new research report on the global market for cloud encryption. The research study, titled “Cloud Encryption Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017–2025,” evaluates the past and the current performance of this market, highlighting the progress in each of the regional markets for cloud encryption.

According to the research report, the growing penetration of Internet and the rising popularity of cloud solutions is the main factor behind this tremendous growth of the global cloud encryption market, which is anticipated to continue to boost this market over the forthcoming years, states the research report.

This 256-page study offers a detailed assessment of the worldwide market for cloud encryption on the basis of the prominent trends, driving forces, obstacles, and future prospects. Broadly, it provides an reports of the regional markets for cloud encryption across the world, namely the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America, on the basis of numerous industry parameters, such as the cost structure related to the product, the capacity of production, the demand and supply dynamics, utilization percentage of capacity, revenue, sales volume, and the rate of the progress of each of the regional markets.

In this research study, the worldwide market for cloud encryption has also been examined on the basis of the type of the service modal and their application. On the basis of the service modal of the cloud encryption solution, the market has been bifurcated into IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. Currently, these service modals are observing considerable demand from end users across the world and are expected to remain doing so over the forthcoming years, reports the market study.

In terms of the application, the market has been classified into the telecom and information technology (IT), banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), aerospace and defense, retail, healthcare, and the government and utility sectors. With the augmenting awareness pertaining to the benefits of cloud technology, the demand for cloud encryption is rising substantially in all these application areas, states the research report.

The market report also offers a clear and in-depth evaluation of the competitive business landscape prevalent in the worldwide market for cloud encryption by reviewing the profiles of the leading enterprises functioning in this market. The key strategies and the future prospects of the prominent participants have been assessed here to gain an insight into the current hierarchy amongst them. Thales e-Security, Inc., Symantec Corp., Sophos Group Plc., Skyhigh Networks, Secomba GmbH, Netskope Inc., IBM Corp., Gemalto NV, Hytrust Inc., and CipherCloud Inc. are some of the prime vendors of cloud encryption solutions across the world, notes the market study.

The prime objective of this research study is to offer a clear and deep insight into the global market for cloud encryption for a better understanding to enterprises, consultants, and various other stake holders operational in this market.

