2018 Guangzhou International Fruit Expo (Fruit Expo 2018)

Date: June, 27th-29th, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China



About Fruit Expo

· To Join Hands with Alibaba to Expand Online Fresh Produce Market

To expand the cross-boarder import and export business transaction, the strategic cooperation between Fruit Expo2018 and Alibaba- China’s Largest E-commerce Powerhouse is underway. Their participation to Fruit Expo2018 will significantly proceed the online fresh produce market in China.

· Major Fresh Produce Markets to Increase Offline Market

Fruit Expo is settled down in Guangzhou in which the largest port of China for imported fruits locates. There are many well-equipped large fruit wholesale markets in Guangzhou and surrounding cities, including

Guangzhou Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale

Guangdong Lishui Fresh Fruit Wholesale Market

Zhongshan Jin Tao Wholesale Market

Jiangnan Fresh Produce Wholesale Market

Jiangnan Fresh Produce Wholesale Market covers an area of 4.3 million square, trading and distributing 60% of China’s imported fruits. In 2015, the trade volume of fruits and vegetables was 5.1 billion kilograms, with a total value of 24.8 billion yuan.



Preview of Fruit Expo 2018

Supported by over 100 worldwide professional media, Fruit Expo 2018 is going to be staged on a show floor of 23,000sq.m, hosting 400+ exhibitors and 15,000 visitors. From the vantage point of its host city Guangzhou, one of the biggest fruit trade hubs in Southeast Asia, Fruit Expo 2018 will be able to put its hands on the best industry resources for its attendees to share!

Exhibition Scope:

− Fresh Fruit: fresh fruits, fresh cut, organic product, etc.

− Processed Fruit: frozen fruit products, dried fruits, fruit cans, fruit juice, fruit jam, preserved fruits, nuts, highly processed fruits, etc.

− Fruit Processing Equipment & Technology;

− Cold Chain & Logistics;

− Fruit Growing & Post-harvest Handling;

− Fresh Retail & Related Technology; etc.

Fruit expo 2018 was born against this huge market. If you yearn to Chinese market, hurry up to reserve your booths, to enjoy early bird discount and a series of free promoting activities.

If you are a professional buyer, why not visit our show to seek premium suppliers!

Organizer: Rachel Lai

You can find me as follow:

fruitexporachel(at)yeah(doc)net;

grand(doc)de(at)grahw(doc)com

The Expo page w w w(doc)fruitexpo(doc)com