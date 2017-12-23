Recently, Four Source Technologies has given their website a face-lift by going interactive. This makeover is sure to thrill all their visitors and will enhance the users’ experience simultaneously.

Makeover of 4Source Technologies’ official website is going to attract more and more visitors. The new website will be launched on 25th December, 2017. The interactive design of the site, following the latest UI & UX with easy navigation will allow the visitors to dig deep into it so as to know more about the company’s services. The use of cutting-edge technology has improved the user experience that will drastically affect the searches. And will be able to cater to the needs of the visitors more efficiently.

According to the Co-founder of 4Source Technologies, “We’ve found that though their website was a storehouse of information, yet many visitors couldn’t access the information they wanted due to responsive and loading issues. So, they planned to redesign their website to organize everything from the beginning. They faced huge challenges while planning for the navigation and elements placements that had burned their brain to offer a design that can cater the web users efficiently. They laid their first step from deciding the screen flow, followed with front-end wire-frame. Once, it was found appropriate then they moved to UI & Visual design, then front-end and back-end coding. Quality checking and testing of each element were done thoroughly to ensure a bug free trendy web property.

As they regard consistency and simplicity as the hallmark of interface, they have maintained it nicely in their design. The design will subtly guide the visitor and will take them to the page they want to go to. Implementation of visual hierarchy in their very Home page has enabled them to highlight important parts of their used interface.

Color contrast and typography-all are selected by keeping in consideration the company’s niche. The colors are used to their full effect to provide the audiences with an eye-pleasing yet simple interface. All their efforts will be successful only when their visitors appreciate them.