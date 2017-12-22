Shenzhen, Guangdong (webnewswire) December 15, 2017 – Since its establishment, Eelink has been constantly committed to offer high quality GPS tracking systems and communication solutions by understanding the requirements of their customers and fulfilling the same. All their innovative products and solutions are developed with the best industry standards to suit local as well as international markets, thus making them an acclaimed GPS tracking system manufacturer.

A spokesperson for the company stated, “Our personal and vehicle tracking solutions are designed to be compact and highly portable so that they can be used for many applications. Our GPS tracking OEM/ODM solutions serve you as the most powerful tool to keep you updated with the information you need. We wanted to make a difference to the society, given that the daunting statistics of vehicle thefts and crime rate against children or senior citizens demonstrate an alarming picture.”

Eelink was established in the year 2004, provides a range of tracking and communications solutions including GPS tracking software WCDMA/Beidou positioning, OBD & CAN bus related services, GPS tracker for car, GPS tracker ODM and GPS tracker OEM. The company’s contributions in offering cost effective solutions in personal tracking and fleet management has been commended by both businesses and individuals alike.

Talking about their reliable personal tracking solutions, the spokesperson stated, “Increased crime rate against children and elderly people at home are the major concern why personal tracking devices are now mandatory. Our personal tracking solutions can be used for your personal vehicles pets or loved ones. Our personal tracking devices are small in size so that it can easily be dressed or worn without any hassles.”

Moreover, the company explained that their asset tracking and fleet management solutions offer more than just real time location data of the vehicle. Their fleet management products have helped companies easily attain their business goals and gain more productivity in a cost effective manner. Through detailed usage reports, enhanced employee safety and reduced expenses on fuel and maintenance, Eelink has assisted fleet management companies to only gain more.

“Our products are a perfect blend of performance, style best quality. These products are categorized to offer you right solutions to your requirement. All of our products are smart, accurate, light weight and support plug and play for easy use. Our trackers and monitoring devices can automatically store data locally for up to 500 hours and provide remote fault diagnosis,” clarified the spokesperson.

About Eelink:

Eelink is an experienced and highly acclaimed company, producing and selling communication terminal products. For more information, visit https://www.eelink.cc/

Contact Details

Name: Adong Ke

Address: Zhenhua Industrial Park, No.44, Tiezai Rd., Xixiang Town,BaoAn, Shenzhen, GuangDong, China.

Phone Number: Tel: +8615989326996

###