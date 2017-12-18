An increasing number of Majorca”s holiday makers are looking to spend their vacation in a private villa or holiday home on the island. This individual type of holiday is the trend right now and more and more holiday makers are cherishing and demanding it. The villa is ideal for a relaxing holiday without constraints or stress. The selection of villa holidays is very large and you can rent many different houses. There are small ones for 2 -4 people, medium sized ones for 6 – 8 people, and large residencies for 9 to a total of 24 people. You can find up to 600 holiday residencies at the website www.majorca-villarentals.com (https://www.majorca-villarentals.com). Perfect if you are planning to spend a nice holiday with friends or family at a villa in Majorca. The villas are situated in all regions of the island and are equipped with varying features. Everything is available from the typical and rustic Majorcan finca to the exclusive luxury villa residence.

Holiday homes are also on the up. They are ideal for guests that like spending a holiday without the need for a car. The holiday homes lie in so-called urbanisations or residential areas, where shops and restaurants are usually close by. The beaches are often in walking distance of the house. Holiday homes can be rented for 2 to 18 persons. The homepage www.majorca-villarentals.com/mallorca-fincas/ (https://www.majorca-villarentals.com/mallorca-fincas/) offers modern villas and holiday homes, as well as typical farmhouses. The features of the houses range from simple furnishings to high-quality and exclusive interiors. Holiday homes are also available in all price categories.

A trendy individual holiday in Majorca can be booked with almost any budget and suits every taste. You can rent your holiday residence according to your wishes and expectations. Everything from the low-priced holiday home to the high-quality villa with all comforts is available in all regions of Majorca. Prices depend on features, size and location of the house. A villa with sea view is of course more expensive than a villa in the centre of the island. A holiday home right at the beach is pure luxury and therefore also the most expensive. The regions also influence the price of the holiday residence. A great election of holiday domiciles can be found at the website www.majorca-villarentals.com, especially for the island Majorca in the Mediterranean Sea. The island centre is often cheaper than the coast or the mountains. The southwest is usually quite pricy and the southeast is very popular and gets booked up rather quickly.

A type of holiday which is trending – such as a villa holiday in Majorca – should be booked in time. The villas and holiday homes can obviously only be booked by one party at a time. The booking availabilities are therefore much more limited than those of e.g. a hotel. This means you should be quick and choose your desired residence about 1 year in advance. In any case, it will be a great holiday on the beautiful island of Majora.