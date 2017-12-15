An in-depth analysis and forecast of the global aerospace galley trolley and container market reveals interesting insights on the performance of the global market in the coming years. Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has added a new study to its vast repository of market research reports focusing on the growth of the global aerospace galley trolley and container marketover a period of eight years from 2017 to 2025. The report presents detailed revenue estimations of the global aerospace galley trolley and container market along with insights on the factors anticipated to impact market revenue growth during the study period. Insights on trends governing the market as well as opportunities available for manufacturers and suppliers of aerospace galley trolleys and containers are highlighted in this report.

Key Report Inclusions

This report is divided into two parts. The first part features the global market for aerospace galley trolleys that are typically used to transport food as well as beverages within the cabins of aircraft. The second part features the global market for containers that are actually small boxes used to store things required inside an aircraft and are typically fixed to the galley module. The report provides a detailed revenue forecast for both markets in US$ Mn and a comprehensive volume forecast in units. Key report inclusions include global aerospace galley trolley and container market value chain analysis, pricing analysis, and opportunity analysis, forecast factors and their impact on the global market, an analysis of MRO service providers, and the preferences of airline carriers. The various macro-economic factors influencing the demand and sales of aerospace galley trolleys and containers are also considered while arriving at the global market estimations.

Volume size for all market segments is derived by studying the demand generation from deliveries as well as current commercial aircraft and also demand from food catering companies serving airlines. To arrive at near accurate market estimations, 2016 is considered the base year and historical data from 2012 to 2015 is also incorporated to deduce the final market data for the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The report presents a holistic analysis of the global aerospace galley trolley and container market supplemented by relevant metrics such as compound annual growth rate, year on year growth, absolute dollar opportunity, incremental dollar opportunity, market attractiveness index, and basis point share.

Global Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container Market: Segmentation

The global aerospace galley trolley and container market is segmented by Product Type (Container, Trolley); by Fit Type (Line Fit, Retro Fit); by Aircraft Type (Regional Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft); by Trolley Type (Folding Trolley, Refrigerated Trolley, Waste-Bin Trolley, Meal/Bar Trolley); by Trolley Lock Type (Manual, Electronic); by Trolley Size (Half Size, Full Size); by Container Type (Ice Container, Other Containers); by Container Lock Type (Manual, Electronic); by Container Weight (Heavyweight, Lightweight); and by Region (Africa, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America).

Global Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container Market: Competition Tracking

The report includes a dedicated section to study the key players operating in the aerospace galley trolley and container market at a global level. Details pertaining to the market share held by these companies in the global market presents a clear picture of the current market structure of the global aerospace galley trolley and container market. The report also profiles the top companies with a presence in the global market, providing information on their business overview, financials, growth strategies, and recent market developments. Some of the companies studied in this report are Jamco Corporation, Akkurt Aviation, Showa Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Norduyn Inc., Geven S.p.A., AeroCat B.V., Flightweight Ltd., Iacobucci HF Aerospace S.p.A., Diethelm Keller Aviation Pte. Ltd., Egret Aviation Co., Ltd., Trenchard Aviation Group Ltd., Bucher Group, Korita Aviation, and Zodiac Aerospace.

