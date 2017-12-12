The evening of December 4 marked the end of an era, with the demise of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor. The romantic icon of the silver screen breathed his last at Kokila Behen Dehrubai Ambani Hospital, after battling a prolonged kidney ailment.

The news of his demise commanded several tributes from celebrities, politicians and media houses worldwide. However, the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) homage to Shashi Kapoor has enraged many, as they aired the clip of Amitabh Bachchan while covering Kapoor’s funeral.

The outburst of Kapoor’s fans soon made its way to Twitter. Satish Kumar Lugani, a Bollywood reporter tweeted, Shashi Kapoor was a superstar: the fault of playing footage of other actors is awful & insulting, especially in the context of a story about death.

Paul Royall, BBC News at 10 Editor, apologized on Twitter for the channel’s blunder, saying the slip was not of the programme’s “usual standards”:

Paul Royall (@paulroyall)

#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologize for any upset.

Furthermore, some of the corporation’s own stars took to social media for criticizing the fault.

Adil Ray, the creator, and co-writer of BBC One’s Citizen Khan tweeted: Someone at the BBC thought the brown person in this VT is the same person.

“Worse still, neither of them are the deceased actor Huw refers to. It’s poor when it would have taken them seconds to verify. Not enough care.”

Trishna Bharadia, multiple sclerosis fundraisers, who appeared on the Comic Relief special on BBC1 in 2015, also expressed shock at the error:

Trishna Bharadia @TrishnaBharadia

Did BBC News at 10 covers the Shashi Kapoor story but just showed footage of Amitabh Bhachan and Rishi Kapoor? I’m no Bollywood expert but that’s what it looked like to me. My sister thought Amitabh had died as well!?

Aasmah Mir, the host of Saturday Live on BBC Radio 4, said she was “really annoyed” by the slip.

Satish Kumar Lugani commented, “This is not the only case of the wrong identity made by high-TRP channel. Previously, a news channel landed in the racism row for writing ‘Shashi Tharoor’ instead of ‘Shashi Kapoor’ in a tweet, mourning his death.”

Kapoor, a megastar and film producer from the 1970s, had been ailing for a while. His death was no surprise. He debuted as a leading actor in Dharmputra, in 1961, and went on to appear in more than 116 films.