Flock Adhesives are used in a wide array of segments which offers significant properties such as excellent flexibility, heat stability, and optical activity. Furthermore they provide versatility and reliability to the product.

The Global Flock Adhesives Market has been driven by the scope of its application in various sectors such as automotive, textiles, paper & packaging, and others. Moreover, it is estimated that the textile segment is set to witness the highest growth in the market due to the growing consumption of flocks in the sector over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Flock Adhesives Market is segregated into the resin type and application. On the basis of the resin type, the market is further categorized into acrylics, polyurethane, and epoxy segments. The acrylics segment is the most widely used resin type in the market due to its growing consumption in the automotive, textiles, paper & packaging industries. Moreover, durability and strength are the major factors behind the popularity of this segment. The increasing use of polyurethane segment in furniture, beds, seats, footwear and coatings is predicted to drive the market during the assessment period.

On the Basis Of the Application, the market is segmented into automotive, textiles, paper & packaging, electrical & electronics, and others. The automotive sector is the leading segment in the market and is anticipated to observe a rapid growth due to an increased demand for low density materials in various applications. These adhesives are used to improve the performance, efficiency of the engines. Moreover, excellent flexibility, water resistance, UV and tear resistance are some of the properties offered by these adhesives in the industry. The paper & packaging segment is predicted to witness a higher growth in the industry due to growing consumption of flocks in gifts, greeting cards, and packaging trade. Moreover, the textiles segment is set to grow at a significant rate due to its excellent tactile, insulating, sound- absorbing, gliding, adhering, cleaning and aesthetic properties offered by the product.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Flock Adhesives Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the major portion of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance due to rising demand for flock adhesives market in various applications. Countries such as China, Japan and India are the major players in this region. The North America region is estimated to witness a higher growth in the U.S., Canada and Mexico owing to increasing demand for lightweight materials in automotive and textile segments. The enactment of new rules and regulations set by the European Union has driven the manufacturers to use eco-friendly resin types in the end-use industries. Moreover, it is projected that the advancing research & development of flocks in the market has propelled this region to witness a significant growth in Germany, the U.K and Italy.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to observe a significant growth due to increasing consumption of low density materials in automotive, paper & packaging, textiles and others. Additionally, the growing demand for corrosion and UV resistance materials is projected to boost the market in the Latin American region.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players functioning in the Global Flock Adhesives Market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), LORD Corporation(U.S.), NYATEX(U.S.), Stahl Holdings B.V( the Netherlands), International Coatings(U.S.), Sika AG(Switzerland), Kissel + Wolf (KIWO) (Germany), and Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari (Turkey) among others.

