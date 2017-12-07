Forest Hills, New York (webnewswire) December 6, 2017 – TLC Companions and Supply offers a ray of hope for the elderly population and the disabled. The service offers both long and short term home health care on an hourly or live-in basis with 24/7 on-call availability. TLC companions will send a companion to one’s home, who will be assigned to fulfill the requirements and offer a sense of security for your loved ones.

A spokesperson for the service stated, “Our service majorly specializes in providing hourly or daily care for your elderly or disabled family member. We ensure great care and security, as our experienced companions are ready to serve at any facility including their home, nursing homes, hospitals and hospice. Our professionals are united in the belief that regardless of age or one’s physical or mental condition, everyone deserves to live in the environment they choose.”

The American elderly population is expected to double over the next 40 years. Realizing this, TLC Companions and Supply is wholeheartedly committed to serving those with non-medical needs and for those who are disabled as well. Their companions specialize in senior care offer services including meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping, grocery shopping, running errands, doing laundry, transportation for doctor’s visit, cleaning service, respite care and more.

Greg, co-owner of TLC Companions and Supply said, “We personally walk our aides into a new client setting, then follow up by checking in on each case to make sure it’s a good fit and that they are delivering the proper care.” They always go the extra mile by delivering their service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. “With live-in 24/7 care as their specialty, the company’s experienced staff provides exceptional care and a sense of security,” says Robin Massimi, Greg’s wife and co-owner.

The company also revealed that they take extreme care in appointing new companions. All their potential companions will be screened thoroughly via personal interviews and are observed on-site as well. A complete physical and criminal background check will also be conducted, and proper in-service training on environmental safety is also offered.

Alongside reliable elderly care, the business supplies Life Assist Medical Alarm Systems and Life Vac Emergency Care Systems.

