Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Graphic Inspector 2.4, a compatibility update to company’s quality control solution for images and vector graphic files (http://www.zevrix.com/GraphicInspector.php). Graphic Inspector can check entire folders of documents for potential problems according to specific workflow requirements. The app is the only tool on the market that lets graphics industry professionals inspect both raster images and Adobe Illustrator documents.

The new version introduces support for the upcoming macOS 10.13 High Sierra and is offered as a free update to licensed customers. Graphic Inspector is now also upgraded to 64-bit architecture, which improves the app’s performance and reduces the likelihood of memory-related errors when working with large images.

“I’m surprised no one else thought of it before: to display every bit of useful information about vector or raster graphic files and flag the ones that match rules you define,” writes Jay Nelson in Layers magazine. “With its combination of price, utility, and thoughtful design, Graphic Inspector is a rare gem.”

Graphic Inspector is designed to help users of any trade, whether it’s print, prepress, web design, electronic publishing or digital photography. For example, users can quickly locate files whose color mode is CMYK, format – TIFF, resolution is below 300 dpi, ICC profile isn’t “US Web Coated” and so on.

Graphic Inspector offers the following key features:

-Check multiple images and vector files

-Customizable checkup presets

-Common checks such as resolution, color mode, ICC profile and file size

-Professional prepress checks: spot colors, fonts in vector files, image compression and more

-Complete EXIF, IPTC and GPS metadata

Pricing and Availability:

Graphic Inspector can be purchased from the Zevrix web site for US$19.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Graphic Inspector is free with purchase of PDF Checkpoint or InPreflight Pro for Adobe InDesign. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 ($10 to upgrade from version 1). Graphic Inspector requires macOS 10.7-10.13.