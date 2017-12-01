Cherrystone Auctions turned 50 this year, with age showing that they are one of the oldest stamp auction houses in New York City. The family owned and managed company celebrated its 50th birthday with its customers and partners in the philatelic industry.

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc. has been in the stamp collection business for the last 50 years. During its semi-centennial celebrations in its headquarters in New York City late this year, the philatelic firm received a stream of birthday wishes from its storefront and online client base and also from the many organizations it partners with in the philatelic industry. To commemorate this incredible milestone, the company reminisced some of its accomplishments in its 50-year run. Cherrystone Auctions reaffirmed its commitment to exemplary customer service and the realization of high returns for all consigned materials. The company continues to host public auctions in its New York gallery every 6-8 weeks. This year alone, the firm has organized a total of seven public stamp sales.

Cherrystone Auctions launched an online stamp store on its website a few years ago to expand its market reach. Cherrystone Online Stamp Store features over 12,000 philatelic items from all over the globe and covering a myriad of topics and all are available for acquisition at the click of a button. The company features a wide range of philatelic collectibles in its online catalog with strengths in classics, regular issues, commemoratives, airmail, proofs & essays from all over the world including the United States, British Commonwealth, Germany and Colonies, France and Colonies, Russia, Poland, Asia, South America and more, plus U.S. possessions and back of the book items. Cherrystone Auctions its past auction exploits in the “Gallery of Rarities” section of its website where the average price of the featured lots seems to be $100,000 and above. They company can be followed at https://www.whodoyou.com/biz/1280561/cherrystone-auctions-inc-new-york-ny

About Us

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc. was established as stamp retail store in 1967. The second and third generation company is currently run by the president Paul Buchsbayew, who is also the founder’s son, and his vice president Joshua Buchsbayew, the founder’s grandson. Paul is a recognized expert in Russian philatelic material. He is also a member of the international expertizing organization Association Internationale des Experts Philatelie (A.I.E.P.) and Club de Monte Carlo. Cherrystone Auctions is affiliated with all the major U.S. and European philatelic Societies, including the American Stamp Dealers Association (ASDA), MEPSI, Rossica, American Philatelic Society (APS), U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, Collectors Club of New York, PTS, APVH, IFSDA etc. Reviews of the company can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

