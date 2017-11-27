RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, “Women Ethnic Wear – The Changing Paradigm” to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Women Ethnic Wear Market.

The Indian ethnic wear market has grown rapidly over the past few years with wider acceptance owing to the increase in disposable income and more women joining the workforce. Additionally, the religious and cultural diversity of India, where a wide range of occasions are celebrated, is among the considerable drivers of women ethnic wear market. The transformation of traditional clothing to modern design represents a fusion of ethnic wear with western wear to associate with young population. The rising female population and increasing female workforce cites a huge opportunity for players in the industry to tap the increasing demand of the ethnic wear in the country.

Our latest report “Women Ethnic Wear – The Changing Paradigm” provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size of ethnic wear on the basis of sector, type and product classification. Indian women ethnic wear market by type is segmented into saree, salwar kameez, kurta/kurti, and lehenga. The report explains the share of regular and party wear for all sub-segments, along with the classification of the product in terms of premium and mass market. Our analysis anticipates that ethnic wear market to grow at 10% CAGR during 2018-2022. The research report offers a well-framed picture of ethnic wear market dynamics, essential to get a grasp of the market nerve.

As per our research, the ethnic wear market is dominated by saree with the share of around 47% followed by salwaar kameez and lehenga. While saree dominates in the east, west and south, northern India witnesses majority of demand for salwaar kameez and kurti. The demand trend across the region has been evaluated, along with the comparative analysis with respect to factors influencing the preferable choice of ethnic wear. Our study also includes the insight on the various marketing strategies and distribution channel opt by market players, to attract the potential costumer’s in this growing market.

Based on our thorough analysis of the past and present market trends, drivers, challenges and recent developments; the report showcases a complete overview of the ethnic women wear market in India. Profiling of the major players, including Fabindia, W, BIBA, etc., have also been incorporated in the study which will help clients to gain insights on their overall business. In this way, encompassing all critical aspects of the Indian ethnic wear market, the report presents a comprehensive outlook on the potentials of the Indian Ethnic wear industry.

