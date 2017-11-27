Market Highlights

The global Helicopter Tourism market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The global Helicopter Tourism market is driven by the decline in crude oil prices. With the decline in their prices, it is very likely that a higher number of helicopter companies would get associated with the tourism business and form alliances with major resorts and tourism companies, across the globe, to drive their revenue. The other factors driving the global helicopter tourism market is the shortage of transport infrastructure, particularly in larger urban areas. The conventional methods of transportation have not been able to keep up with the growing population and hence, arises a need for alternative commuting solutions. Facilities such as wider range, comfort, upgraded safety systems, and ability to fly under a variety of conditions make the helicopters favorable and convenient for tourism. With the demand surpassing the supply of new commercial medium and heavy helicopters, the market dynamics for helicopter tourism services seem promising.

However, the growth of this market will be hampered owing to factors such as high cost associated with helicopter tours and the mounting number of accidents.

The global Helicopter Tourism market is projected to grow at the CAGR of ~4%.

Of all tourism types, the general tourism segment is projected to account for the largest market share. There is only a small percentage of people, who would opt for helicopter tours, keeping the cost in consideration. Such people won’t prefer the luxury of travelling alone or privately with their families, rather they would opt to travel with the optimum deals that the helicopter companies offer them (fare per seat and for specified duration). Consequently, the helicopter companies generate their revenue based on the number of passengers carried to a particular destination There is a larger segment of the global population that prefer general tourism, due to their lower prices or the lack of road/rail connectivity. These tours are for a specified duration and location. As a result, the tourists don’t have the leverage to decide whom to travel with and which all places to visit. Such type of tourism is particularly popular in the developing countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Major Key Players

Airbus (France),

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. (U.S.),

Leonardo – S.p.A (Italy),

Russian Нelicopters JSC (Russia),

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation (U.S.),

AVIC (China),

Enstrom Helicopter Corp. (U.S.),

MD HELICOPTERS, INC. (U.S.),

Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.)

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (Turkey).

Market Research Analysis:

Based on tourism type, the customized tourism market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. With the growth in tourism, there have been a simultaneous growth in the country’s economy. With the introduction of tourism packages, the tourists are able to opt for their preferred destinations and resorts, by comparing their prices and offerings. As a result, many tourism firms partner with resorts and private helicopter companies to provide customized tourism services for the tourists. Moreover, the growing demand of private/customized tourism also propels a country’s economy, as the costs of such services are also increased.

The report for Global Helicopter Tourism market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

