Exclusive Summery About Report:

The “Global Airport IT System Market (2016 – 2023)” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The Global Upgrade & Retrofit Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the increased Air Traffic attributed to the increased Air Travel rate and concerns for passenger safety. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global Airport IT Systems Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Market is forecasted to demonstrate a huge growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2023).

One of the primary factors driving the global airport IT systems market is the increasing demand for real time information in airports. Increasing passenger traffic across the globe combined with the need for risk management through airport IT systems, is expected to induce significant demand in the global market. With airport authorities seeking new ways to achieve operational efficiency and enhance passenger/customer experience, the airport IT systems market is expected to register a soaring growth rate, during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing concerns for passenger safety mainly due to rapidly increasing terrorist activities beckons the need for advanced airport IT systems across the globe.

Recent incident (Thu, Sep 28, 2017) GLOBAL AIRPORT MELTDOWN where CHECK-IN computer systems at airports around the globe had crashed defines the necessity & importance of an efficient Airport IT Systems. A wave of havoc broke as airports including Gatwick, Washington DC, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Frankfurt and Sydney were affected hitting numerous airlines as the Airport IT System Crashed.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Airport IT Systems Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”.

Passengers were unable to check in for their flights with airlines such as British Airways, Air France, Qantas and Lufthansa. Since the system was down at REAGAN airport in DC & Tambo International in Gauteng, South Africa, passengers feared of delayed departures causing the chaos getting intensified further. Passengers struggle to check-in due to systems failure and it is said that it was a ‘Glitch’ with software used by 125 airlines around the world. Problems also appear to affect some online check-ins. The Software firm confirmed ‘network issue causing disruption’.

As airport information systems extend across multiple service providers, real-time coordination and collaboration are critical. Implementing multiple point systems designed to meet specific work areas can increase complexity while decreasing Airport’s ability to coordinate and respond to real-time events. Airports need a solution that can not only meet point requirements but that can also provide a sustainable basis for continuous operational improvements, reduce costs, add new capacity and meet compliance demands.

Airport IT Systems solutions, combined with the systems integration capability, can help establish a strong foundation of operational flexibility, no disruptive capacity growth and a unique ability to optimize costs. Airport operations systems, including airport operational database, revenue management, flight information display, baggage management, cargo management and common-use check-in systems, Airport-specific enterprise resource planning systems for aviation billing systems, Security systems, such as video surveillance, Passenger-experience solutions, including common-use kiosks and information kiosks and a mobile enablement platform, Infrastructure for data, voice and wireless solutions, Customized enterprise service bus for airports, Business analytics and optimization and asset management.

Airport IT Systems Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France),

Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain),

Rockwell Collins (US),

INFORM GmbH (Germany),

Siemens AG (Germany).

IBM (US),

Ultra Electronics Holdings (UK),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US),

SITA (Geneva),

Thales Group (France)

IKUSI (Spain).

Enquire more about Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3858

Market Research Future Analysis:

Increasing passenger traffic, across the globe combined with the need for risk management through airport IT systems, is expected to induce significant demand in the global market. With airport authorities seeking new ways to achieve operational efficiency and enhance the passenger/customer experience, the market for airport IT systems is expected to register a high growth rate, during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The North America region dominated the Airport IT System Market in 2016 owing to the rapidly improving safety standards and increasing air traffic. Increasing investments in technological developments, in order to enhance the airport efficiency, have significantly contributed towards the growth of the airport IT systems market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market with authorities extensively investing in enhancing their airport security by installing intelligent security systems to eliminate security threats.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

For further information on this report, visit @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/airport-it-systems-market-3858

List Of Tables

TABLE 1 EMEA MILITARY SIMULATION AND TRAININGMARKET, BY REGION 2011-2027,

TABLE 2 EMEA MILITARY SIMULATIONS AND TRAININGMARKET FOR MINING, BY REGION 2011-2027

TABLE 3 EMEA MILITARY SIMULATIONS AND TRAININGMARKET FOR MARINE, BY REGION 2011-2027

Continued……

List Of Figures

FIGURE 1 Supply Chain: AODD Pumps

FIGURE 2 Porters Five Forces

Continued……

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

Continued……