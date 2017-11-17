Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) November 16, 2017 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Quebec.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recently congratulated Eleazar Alfaro, on the occasion of his 30th anniversary with the company.

Mr. Alfaro was first hired on September 21, 1987, and works in the Cross Dock Operations department at the company’s corporate headquarters in Montreal.

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, often refers to employees as being “the company’s greatest asset.” The company places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

