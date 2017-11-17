Vaccination has been one of the most important conciliations in disease prevention that has ever been developed.The effectiveness of vaccination is seen by the reduction in disease.Animal vaccines provide protection against various diseases such as rabies, feline panleukopenia, feline viral rhinotracheitis, feline calicivirus infection, canine distemper, canine parvovirus infection, and canine hepatitis. Hence, most of the animal doctors recommend vaccines depending on the type and severity of the disease.

Animal vaccines can be made available without large, controlled dispute studies that are mandatory prior to the release of human vaccines. Animal vaccines are controlled by the US Department of Agriculture, which hardly requires the vaccines to be shown to be safe and pure, and have a “reasonable expectation” of efficacy prior to their release.Nevertheless, the clinical relevancy or applicability of a particular vaccine may not necessarily be assured by the licensing process. This fact makes it easier for the manufacturers to provide animal vaccines and meet the rising demand in the global market.

Based on the type of vaccine, the global animal vaccines market is segmented as inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, subunit vaccines, and others. The others segment is further sub-segmented as conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Of which, the DNA vaccines segment is anticipated to account for the highest growth in the near future. On the basis of disease category, the global market is segmented as anthrax vaccines, rabies vaccine, brucellosis vaccine, DA2PPC vaccine, clostridium vaccine, and others. Based on the product type, the market is further segmented as a companion animal, porcine, livestock, equine, poultry, aquaculture, and other animal vaccines. Owing to the rising number of pet owners worldwide, the companion animal segment proves to be largest and the fastest growing segment of the global market.

The growth of global animal vaccines market is expected to boost owing to the increase in the livestock population and frequent occurrence of livestock diseases. In addition, factors such as rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, various initiatives were taken up by different government agencies and animal associations, and the introduction of new vaccine types also impact the growth of the market in a positive way. Moreover, technological innovations, growing awareness regarding animal health in the emerging countries, etc. are some other factors boosting the market growth.

Asia Pacific is experiencing the highest growth in the global market owing to its increased consumption and trade of meat. This trend is followed by China due to its rising consumption of meat. The global animal vaccines market is dominated by North America followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Major players of the animal vaccines market include Merck Animal Health, Bayer Healthcare Novartis, Bimeda Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly and Company, and Zoetis. Other key players who dominate the market are Sanofi-Aventis, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Virbac Inc.

