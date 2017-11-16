Omega, one of the leading watch makers in the world has come up with a new range of watches. These watches have been designed keeping in touch with the changes which are taking place in the world of fashion. The Omega Speedmaster watches which form a part of this category have been skillfully designed to match up with the expectations of people who follow fashion with deep interest.

The Omega Seamaster Diver 212.30.41.20.03.001comes with an exciting range of features which make it a great option for youngsters who love watches which can be worn with any type of outfits.

The watch has a case size of 41 mm and comes with date display feature. It has a blue bezel and has been created using sapphire crystal glass which protects it from scratches. The timepiece has a stainless steel strap and a water resistance capacity up to 300 meters. It has automatic movement and comes with a round shaped steel case. The watch has a 3 year warranty.

The Omega Seamaster232.32.42.21.01.001 is one of the newest range of Omega watches to be launched in the market. The timepiece comes with features such as chronograph and date display. It has an orange colored bezel and has a strap made from high quality rubber. The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 600 meters which makes it a great option for people who are looking for a timepiece which can be worn while taking a dip in the swimming pool.

Made from the best quality of sapphire crystal glass, the watch is safe from scratches and has a long lifespan. It comes with a case made from steel and has a black colored dial. It has automatic movement and is available with a 3 year warranty.

The Omega De Ville 424.53.40.21.03.002 is equipped with a number of exciting features like power reserve, analogue, automatic, chronograph and date display. The watch has a case size of 39.5 mm and has a rose gold colored bezel. The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and has quartz movement.

The timepiece comes with a blue colored dial and has a round steel case. Optimum level of comfort to the wearer is offered by the leather strap. The presence of sapphire crystal glass protects the watch from all types of scratches. The watch has a blue colored dial and a round shaped case which measures 39.5 mm. It has a 2 year warranty and can be worn with formal as well as casual outfits. Therefore, it can be worn at office and also for casual occasions.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

