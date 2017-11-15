Self-Sealing Paper Bands Market: Overview

With the help of the self-sealing paper bands, the products are organized in place during the transporting, storage, and in other places. The main end-user industries where the self-sealing paper bands are used include pharmaceuticals, textiles, shipping & logistics, etc.

Self-Sealing Paper Bands Market: Facts

In the cohesive self-sealing paper band, no extra thing is required it just requires the pressing of the ends. The bindery productivity of the product can be increased up to 60% and also provides the printing facility.

Self-Sealing Paper Bands Market: Segmentation

The self-sealing paper bands market is fragmented into the material type, coating type, coating area, and the end-user industry. Based on the type of the material, the global self-sealing paper bands market is segregated into bleached white Kraft paper, medical grade sterilizable Kraft, natural brown Kraft paper, and others. Based on the type of the coating, the market is categorized into latex free coatings and latex coating. Based on the coating area, the self-sealing paper bands market is divided into opposite ends / opposite sides, overall coated one side, and opposite end / same side. Based on the end-user industry, the market is bifurcated into food and beverages industry, apparel sector, shipping and logistics, and industrial sector.

Self-Sealing Paper Bands Market: Growth Factors

The consumer preferences keep on changing; they always look out for things that are convenient, efficient, light in weight, simple, and safe which is the main factor that is driving the self-sealing paper bands market. The self-sealing paper bands are cost-effective in nature thus increasing its demand in the global market. Another factor that is driving the growth of the market is they are made from the biodegradable material that is the paper hence is user-friendly. Thus the consumers mostly prefer the self-sealing paper bands over the plastic packaging solutions. Other factors that are driving the growth of the market are the growing awareness of the consumers to utilize environment-friendly products and the simple usage of the self-sealing paper bands. The manufacturers are finding the self-sealing paper bands packaging solution effective as it helps in minimizing the packaging costs, reduces the weight, and the transportation cost. The major end-user industries where the self-sealing paper bands are used include the food and beverage industry and the clothing sector. The factor that is limiting the growth of the self-sealing paper bands market is that it cannot be used for the packaging of the liquid products.

Self-Sealing Paper Bands Market: Regional Analysis

The geographical diversification of the self-sealing paper bands market includes regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. The increasing investments that are made in the food and beverage industry increase the demand for the self-sealing paper bands market. The expanding food and beverage industry will directly influence the growth of the self-sealing paper bands market. In Asia Pacific region, the market will grow at an above-average rate. A healthy growth in the market will be experienced by the North American region.

Self-Sealing Paper Bands Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the self-sealing paper bands market include Graphic Arts Equipment Co., Brown & Pratt Inc., POPOVA, Extra Packaging, Corp., American Printpak Inc., Economy Tablet & Paper Co., BGR: Packaging Supplies & Packaging Equipment, and Wexler Packaging Products Inc.

Self-Sealing Paper Bands Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

