Today, enterprises strive for a combined management platform to streamline every step of IT operations and to speed the delivery of services. A blade server provides such kind of integrated platform in an enterprise by dwelling multiple modules in a single framework. It operates as a typical stripped-down adaptive server with a modular design that saves space and energy, while refraining many of the traditional storage and I/O functionality typical of rack and standalone server systems. It consists its own processor, memory, storage, and operating system. Each blade server in a chassis acts as an independent server and can be dedicated to a single application. Tasks such as file sharing, database and application hosting, virtual server platforms hosting, audio and video content streaming can be achieved by blade servers.

A blade chassis blends, share and optimize power and cooling provision, focusing on processing power and memory on each blade resulting in multiple blades in a typical rack. Blade server results in reduced energy costs and cooling expenses, redundancy, reduced data center footprint, reduced cabling and space saving.

Blade Server Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in adoption of virtualized applications, increasing load on data centers, effective utilization of data center space are some of key drivers of blade server market. Moreover, cost reduction in expenses such as cabling cost, cooling cost, and low power consumption over rack servers are the other major factors contributing to the growth of blade server market.

However, high initial investment for the purchase of blade server unit, complexity involved in installing, and limited expansion and storage capacity are some factors hindering the growth of blade server market.

Blade Server Market: Segmentation

The blade server market can be segmented on the basis of data center type, type of service, end-user size, industry vertical, and region wise.

Segmentation on basis of Data Center Type for Blade Server Market

On the basis of data center it can be further segmented into:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4.

Segmentation on basis of Services for Blade Server Market

On the basis of service it can be further segmented into:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segmentation on basis of End-user Size for Blade Server Market

On the basis of end-user size it can be sub-segmented into:

Cloud Service Provider

Telecommunication Service Provider

Enterprises

Segmentation on basis of End-user Vertical for Blade Server Market

On the basis of end-user vertical it is further segmented into:

BSFI

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defence

E-commerce

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Blade Server Market Regional Trends

North America currently holds largest market share in blade server market, due to presence of data driven enterprises. In Europe blade server market is substantially increasing due to expansion of data centers and need for density optimization. Asia-Pacific blade server market is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future owing to increase in demand for data centers and high economic growth. In Middle East region blade server market is on the rise due to increased IT spending and virtualization applications.

Blade Server Market Competitive Landscape

Dell, Cisco, HP Development Company, L.P., Silicon Graphics International Corp., Oracle, Hitachi, NEC Corporation, FUJITSU, Lenovo, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are some of the key players in blade server market.