Transit Partners has recently announced a 2 day Lean Six Sigma Simulation Workshop for the customers of service and financial industry. The workshop will be conducted during 8th and 9th of December at MCCIA, Trade Towers, SB Road, Pune.

The objective of the workshop is to familiarize participants with core principles of Lean Six Sigma discipline and process improvement methodologies. The workshop is also designed give insights on how toimplementthese time proven tools &techniques, drive efficiency and effectiveness in business operations. The best part in the workshop is that it has been designed keeping the experiential leaning in mind. The workshop is based on a Simulation, which is modeled from a real time business process to recreates the actual business environment. By end of the workshop participants will learn how to improve business process performance using Leas Six Sigma Problem Solving methodologies.

Benefits of Lean Six Sigma:

Eliminate Waste & Improve Processes

We strongly believe that excellence is all about building capability to see improvement opportunities. Lean helps you identify and eliminate waste from your day-to-day business activities. This helps you to streamline each process and identify areas for improvement and create more value for your customers.

Reduce Cost, Save Money

Removing wasteful activities across the operations will lower your costs, and improving processes will reduce mistakes and delays. This, in turn, will result in savings for your business.

Improve Profitability & Productivity

Appropriately applied, Lean Six Sigma methodologies serve to sustainably increase all round people, process, systems performance in turn improving both your organization’s productivity and profitability.

Our Approach:

Plenty of group activities; right mix of theory and hands-on

Scenario based simulation for experiential learning by doing; participants will learn by executing a business process modeled from an actual business process.

Mr. Sachin Kulkarni, Founder of Transit Partners said, “Lean Six Sigma provides very effective tools and techniques for process improvement. It has always been helping organizations in driving their transformation agendas successfully. As a change leader I have conducted such simulation-based workshops in the past in world’s top financial institutions to build the change capabilities. I have always found it very effective learning vehicle for such complex concepts”.

This Lean Six Sigma Simulation Workshop for Service & Financial Industry will be conducted on 08th&9th December.

Venue: Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (MCCIA), Trade Tower, SB Road, Pune.

Interested individuals or participation, please visit our website www.transitpartners.in or write to us at info@transitpartners.in for more details.