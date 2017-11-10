In this report, the global Needle-free Injection Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Needle-free Injection Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Needle-free Injection Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
BD Medical
Medtronic
Smiths Medical
Antares Pharma Inc
Endo International
Pharma Jet
Bioject Medical Technologies
Terumo Corporation
Medical International Technology
Injex Pharama Ag
National Medical Products Inc
PenJet Corporation
Crossject SA
Valeritas Inc
Globe Medical Tech
European Pharma Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fillable Needle-Free Injector
Prefilled Needle-Free Injector
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Needle-free Injection Systems for each application, including
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other
