Captain America

Captain America defended his country during the World War II and since then has continued to fight on mankind side. It’s not just his valour during a heated battle that deserves admiration but his steadfast moral character is something that evokes deep respect from all comic book fans. With the Cap’ by our side, no super villain can ever dare approach us.

Iron Man

Tony Stark is one of the most charismatic superheroes that ever existed. As charming as he is, Iron Man is equally heroic. What we love the most about Iron Man is that even in the face of adversity he never loses his unique sense of humour. The end of the world may be approaching but he will make you feel like you’re having a great time with your best friend and nothing else matters.

Spiderman

Another superhero known for his wit is your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman. The webslinger has unique powers and his agility is absolutely unmatched. The fact that he has so much fun while he goes about saving the world makes him a highly likeable character. Plus, his human alter ego Peter Parker, with all his teenage insecurities, is so relatable.

The Hulk

An exposure to gammas rays transformed the soft-spoken scientist Bruce Banner to the green-skinned monster superhero Hulk. Although his rage cannot be kept in check, it is this very quality of his that make the Hulk so thrilling to us fans. To see the Incredible Hulk turn into one giant brute and tear the bad guys apart gives us a kick like no other.

Thor

Thor is a superhero and a god all mixed into one, so what’s not to like in that? It also helps that he is blessed with such good looks, which earns him a lot of brownie points from the female fans. The hammer wielding superhero is dedicated to keeping the humanity safe and while we salute him for this, we’re also thankful for Thor’s twinkling blue eyes.

Deadpool

Deadpool is a unique superhero. He can fight. He can use a gun with precision. He can wield a sword like a samurai and he can also use his humour to perfection. Unquestionably the funniest superhero, he is such an entertaining personality to encounter.

