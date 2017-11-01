The In-Mold Coatings market gives complete overview of the market. It offers statistical data and market analysis by Type and Region. Market profit, loss, supply, demand, latest market trends and many more are introduced in the report. The future impacts on the global market are also discussed in the report.

Leading companies in the global In-Mold Coatings markets profiled in the report are:

Bomix

AkzoNobel Powder Coatings

Stahl Holdings B.V.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Performix by Plasti Dip International

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company, Inc

ISL-CHEMIE

FreiLacke

FGN Fujikura Kasei Global Network

Application Segment: Global In-Mold Coatings Market:

Automotive

Transportation

Marine

Agriculture

Others

Type Segment: Global In-Mold Coatings Market:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Other

