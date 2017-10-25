Dental Practice 2018, goes for uniting Professors, Researchers, Doctors, Instructors, Dental Experts and aspiring students in the field of Dental Science.This conference have been designed in an interdisciplinary manner with a multitude of tracks to choose from every segment and provides you with an unique opportunity to meet up peers from both industries and academics belonging to Dental Practice and Oral Health.This is a 2 day event from 24th May to 25th May ,2018 in Vienna, Austria where we wish your Vivacious presence to make this event a sucess.The theme being ” Advances in dental therapy and treatment” assures to give you a better vision of the changing and prospective changes of Dentistry.
