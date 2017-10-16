Good For You. Good For Women. Good for India.

Women of India Organic Festival 2017 Culminates With Record Sales

of Rs. 1.84 Crores and Footfalls of 2.35 Lakhs

New Delhi

For Immediate Release

The 15-day “Women of India Organic Festival 2017” organized by the Ministry of Women & Child Development culminated on the night of Sunday, October 15th. New Delhi’s Dilli Haat was this Diwali season the foremost hub of India’s largest and most varied offerings of organic products ranging from food, kitchen products, pure fabrics to wellness, personal care and solar products. Organized and sponsored by the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development as an annual affair, the Women of India Organic Festival 2017 celebrates and promotes women farmers and entrepreneurs from across India.

The total sales by the women farmers and entrepreneurs who came from 25 States was over Rs. 1.84 crores. The success of the Festival meaningfully added to the joy of the women farmers from the remotest corners of the country like, Ladakh, Manipur, Sikkim, Puducherry, Fazalka, Jhajhar among others. The participants had the opportunity to travel and stay in Delhi free of cost for the entire duration of the Festival while enjoying the experience of selling their wholesome goods to fascinated Delhiites.

The Women of India Organic Festival 2017 was inaugurated at Dilli Haat, INA by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi and Minister of State, Dr. Virender Kumar. Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi in fact set the ball rolling by doing her Diwali gifts shopping from the Organic Festival. Her example was followed by hundreds of people who rushed to Dilli Haat to make their Diwali gifts unique.

The Festival from 1st-15th October had people coming in droves on all days thereby giving immense encouragement to the sincere efforts of all participants. The main aim of the Festival was to support and encourage women and women-led groups that promote organic farming, thus supporting their local community’s economy, creating jobs and keeping farmers thriving, in addition of course to spreading proper awareness about the benefits of organic products.

According to Ms. Damyanti Devi, a farmer from Uttarakhand, “We are so happy that the Ministry has given us the opportunity to sell our merchandise in Delhi. We had to procure merchandise twice over as we sold our initial goods in less than a week. This monetary benefit would certainly help in my daughter’s further education.” According to Ms. Thokcham Sonalika Devi, a farmer from Manipur, “We would like to thank the Ministry of Women and Child Development for organizing the Women of India Organic Festival and also giving us the chance to display our Chakhao black rice of Manipur, which was a total novelty for the people of Delhi. We also got many bulk orders for our products and hope to participate in many such festivals organized by the Ministry in the future too.”

The participants of Women of India Organic Festival 2017 also enrolled themselves in Mahila E-Haat, another initiative of the Ministry of Women & Child Development to meet the aspirations and needs of women entrepreneurs. This unique e-platform exponentially strengthens the socio-economic empowerment of women beyond the Festival.

