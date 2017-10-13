Your Sunday list of chores probably includes a garden clean up. You do it every Sunday and yet, your efforts do not seem to make a dent in the weed coverage if anything, they seem to be more of them frolicking in your garden. This is when you begin to wonder whether you need a best weed control expert for your garden clean up.

But then you wonder about the cost of hiring the best weed control expert for your garden clean up and also wonder if your neighbours will laugh at you. Well, let us see why hiring the best weed control expert for your garden clean-up will not only make sense but your neighbours might actually copy your action.

There are three traditional ways of getting rid of weeds; the old way i.e. hand plucking the weeds, the industrial age way which is through use of deadly chemicals and the modern nature-friendly way which is through use of natural anti-weed measure i.e. a totally holistic approach to garden clean up and weed control. This not only gets rid of your weeds but actually prevents them from reappearing. All that your weed expert now needs to do is to schedule check-up visits and minor course corrections to ensure everything stays continuously in control. This means you do not have to retain the weed expert for the entire year – you can hire them just for the weed control job. Now you know why you need a best weed control expert for your garden clean up and we bet, your neighbours will follow suit.

The best garden care experts including Australia best i.e. Fox Mowing, offer three lawn and garden care packages viz: Organic Lawn Care, Hybrid Lawn & Garden Care, and Traditional Lawn & Garden Plan. The Organic lawn and garden care clean-up plan use nature-friendly techniques of getting rid of your weeds and other pests. The Hybrid plan uses a mix of organic means including use of nature-friendly chemicals i.e. organic chemicals. And finally, the traditional method is hand-removing weeds. While the first plan i.e. the organic plan is nature-friendliest, it takes a while to kick in. The second method i.e. the Hybrid method yields the fastest automated result i.e. results with least human intervention.

There are different types of weeds and each has to be tackled in a specific way. A Weed Control Services QLD expert can identify each of them and knows how to get rid of them naturally or organically. For example, there are Grassy weeds such as Blanket crabgrass, Ryegrass, Witch grass, and Creeping bent grass. Then there are broadleaf weeds such as Alsike clover, Alligator weed, Asiatic haws beard, and Sow thistle.

