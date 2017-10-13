The Yakima roof racks stand head and shoulders above the rest of the available roof rack systems being sold out there. Let us look at why they are so good and what are the features and benefits of the Yakima Roof Rack System.

To start with, Yakima has the famous cross bar system for every car on the Australian roads. No matter if your vehicle is new or a 100-year old classic! Whether your vehicle is bare roofed, is a pick-up, truck, SUV or a sports coupe, there is a Yakima roof rack system that will fit it perfectly. Also, there’s a Yakima roof rack for every type of vehicle roof – from fixed points or fixed tracks, to flush side rails, to drip line rain gutters and even bare roofs.

With a set of Yakima cross bars mounted on the roof of your vehicle, you can choose from a wide range of carriers for skis, bikes, snowboards, canoes, kayaks, surfboards, cargo boxes, SUPs, baskets etc. The Yakima roof rack systems even combine with accessories from other top brands including Malone, Thule, Inno, and Sport rack. This is what makes the Yakima roof rack such a great buy.

Also, check out the new Yakima Streamline integrated roof rack system – it is a truly awesome roof rack with totally new aerodynamic modelling, interchange ability and designed to combine with every carrier on any vehicle – these are the most important features and benefits of the Yakima roof rack system.

The Yakima Streamline roof rack system is offered in aerodynamic aluminium T-channel Jetstream bars and come in powder coated black or powder coated silver ultra-low-profile steel Core Bars. So whether you have a brand new car or a 100-year old classic there is a Yakima roof rack system that will fit right for your vehicle.

If you had a previous car that had Yakima roof racks on it, you can remove them and install it on your new car. You can do so because unlike other brands, Yakima sells individual roof rack components – this helps you configure your own base rack system. You do not have to buy an entire set again. You can buy individual Yakima accessories including towers, landing pads, clips, cross bars, roof tracks, wind fairing, locks, and so forth.

Whether you are a tradesman or you need a camper roof rack for your upcoming holiday, there’s a Yakima racks that fits the bill. You can explore our full selection of Yakima car, truck, and SUV, camper and minivan roof racks at (http://vehicle-accessories.com.au). First you select and buy the base rack system for your vehicle and then you buy actual carrier depending on what you intend to carry – skis, boats, boards, bikes etc. In fact, no matter what you need to carry on the roof of your vehicle, there’s a Yakima roof rack product that will make it happen. These then are the features and benefits of the Yakima Roof Racks Sydney.

The staffs at vehicle-accessories are very helpful and knowledgeable. If in doubt about your needs, just talk to them and they will explain you what are the features and benefits of the Yakima roof rack system and also help you select the right Rhino Roof Racks for your vehicle and your needs.