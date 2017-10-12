For Immediate Release Contact: Tom Andrews, 415/479-3800

WANTED: BACHELORS WHO ARE YOUNGER, SHORTER, POORER, LESS-EDUCATED, SHY, HONEST, & FAITHFUL AT NATIONAL SINGLES CONVENTION

Single men who are the polar opposites of Donald Trump are invited to meet single women at the National Singles Convention, Thursday, November 3, 2017, 7pm, at Session 73, 1359 1st Avenue, New York NY 10021.

President Trump has five qualities that most women prefer in a romantic partner: Older (he is 71), Taller (he is 6’3”), Wealthier (he is a billionaire), Well-Educated (he “went to the finest schools”), and Dominant Alpha Male. Unfortunately, they often wind up with Narcissistic Womanizers like Donald Trump.

Keynote Speaker Rich Gosse, in his new book, The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love (Marin Publications), recommends women seek the opposite: bachelors who are Younger, Shorter, Poorer, Less-educated, and Shy. And, most of all, they must be Faithful and Honest.

The Convention is co-sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization, which is chaired by Rich Gosse; and by many local New York singles organizations and meetups. Mr. Gosse is also Executive Director of The International Association of Dating Websites. He is the author of 8 previous books on dating, including Singles Guide to America, You CAN Hurry Love, and A Good Man is EASY to Find (“This is a great book!” Oprah Winfrey) His controversial views on dating have been featured by hundreds of major TV/Radio/Print media, including Oprah, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Night Line, Fox’s Neil Cavuto Show, CNBC, MSNBC, BBC, The New York Times, The London Times, Toronto Star, Toronto Sun, The Australian, The New Zealand Herald, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Business Week, Playboy, Playgirl, etc. His personal website is www.richgosse.com. Rich Gosse is available to the news media for interviews by calling 415-479-3800 or emailing rich@richgosse.com.

Review copies of The Donald Trump Syndrome are available to the news media upon request.

CONVENTION SCHEDULE:

7pm – Fun Mixer Game, that makes it easy to meet new friends, with prizes.

7:30pm – The New York Singles Scene, with representatives of the leading singles organizations in the revealing the best places and ways to meet new single friends.

8pm – Keynote Address: The Donald Trump Syndrome, with author Rich Gosse.

9pm – Dance to your favorite Top 40 hits.

Adults of all ages are welcome. Dressy nightclub attire is recommended. The cost is $20 at the door. Anyone who wishes a discount may visit www.thepartyhotline.com.