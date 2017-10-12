Killeen, TX/2017: Looking for someone to repair broken glass at home? Well, Triple Crown Glass & Mirror, a Killeen based firm, offers state-of-the-art glass repair services. Utilizing advanced glass repair and fitment tools and latest methodology, Triple Crown Glass & Repair works to give smooth finish to all glass repair jobs.

About Triple Crown Glass & Mirror

Triple Crown Glass & Mirror is a glasswork company supplying customized glass, providing installation and glass repairing services across Killeen. They believe in leaving no stone unturned in providing premium quality services to their customers. Their craftsmen create customized glass panes with intricate detailing and the technicians make sure that their customers experience satisfaction right from installation to repairing and replacement much within their pocket limits.

Broken Glass Repairing–

Stress Crack, Impact Break, Pressure Cracks, Damaged edges, Spontaneous Breakage, heat and thermal pressures are some common reasons that might lead to breaking of glass. Triple Crown Glass & Mirror is a pro in glass repairing. They provide specialized repairing services for your glass showers, mirrors, patio and entry doors, glass handrails, pool fences and all types of windows. Broken glass pieces not only look shabby but also are unsafe and risky. So make sure to get the glass repaired as and when required.

Other Services –

From Glass shower Enclosures, glass replacement, mirror installation, patio doors, broken glass to window repairing services Triple Crown Glass & Mirror provides a myriad of services to their clientele all under one roof.

For more information about the company, visit 3901 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 102, Killeen, Texas 76542. You can also call at (254) 304 – 6112 or log on to http://www.tcglassmirror.com to request a quote.