According to a new report, “Global Kiosk Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV research, the global Kiosk Market is expected to attain a market value of USD 3.434.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Photo, ticketing, DVD, HR and Employment, Patient self-service, banking & finance and information providing kiosks among others are the different types of kiosk available in the market. Other kiosks considered while analyzing the overall penetration of kiosk are tele, restaurant and building directory kiosks. Unassisted consumer scanning, bagging and payment are some of the solutions offered through kiosks in retail stores. To attract more customers, companies are using kiosks solutions in order to perform promotional activities of new products and brands. Government organizations have also started using such kiosks in order to facilitate people. One such initiative is driver license kiosk, introduced by the US government to replace or renew the license. In 2014, ticketing kiosk dominated the global Kiosk market. Banking & financial kiosk on the other hand is expected to register fastest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Global Kiosks Market (USD Million)

Today, consumers demand instant services without compromising on quality; hence, readily opt for automated devices to reduce the manual operating tasks and avail faster and quality services. The introduction of fingerprint recognition and other biometric technologies have provided more accurate and reliable as user authentication methods, enabling the overall market growth. Based on solution type, the market is segmented into deployment and managed services. In 2014, deployment segment dominated the global Kiosk solution segment market, accounting for maximum share in terms of revenue. Managed services solution segment on the other hand is expected to register fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Global Kiosks Market By Country (Growth Rate in %)

Further, for better analysis and understanding the penetration of Kiosk market, the market is divided into different geographies and countries including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and Others), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Others) and LAMEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Nigeria and Others). In 2014, North America dominated the global Kiosk market, with approximately 74.0% share in terms of revenue. North America accounted for approximately 60-62% of the overall kiosk installations worldwide, in 2014. Usage of kiosks is growing with increased adoption in libraries and healthcare sector.

Global Kiosks Market By Country (USD Million)

Some of the major companies profiled in the global Kiosk market are Honeywell International, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Inc., Diebold, Incorporated, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, SlabbKiosks, Eastman Kodak Company and Glory Limited.

Segmentation

Global Kiosk Market By Type

Photo Kiosk

DVD Kiosk

Ticketing Kiosk

HR & Employment Kiosk

Patient Self Service Kiosk

Information Providing Kiosk

Banking & Financial Kiosk

Other Kiosk ( Tele Kiosk, Restaurant Kiosk and Building directory Kiosk)

Global Kiosk Market By Solution Type

Deployment

Managed Services

Global Kiosk Market By Geography

North America Kiosk Market

U.S. Kiosk Market

Canada Kiosk Market

Mexico Kiosk Market

Rest of North America Kiosk Market

Europe Kiosk Market

Germany Kiosk Market

Spain Kiosk Market

France Kiosk Market

U.K. Kiosk Market

Russia Kiosk Market

Italy Kiosk Market

Rest of Europe Kiosk Market

Asia-Pacific Kiosk Market

China Kiosk Market

Japan Kiosk Market

India Kiosk Market

South Korea Kiosk Market

Singapore Kiosk Market

Malaysia Kiosk Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Kiosk Market

LAMEA Kiosk Market

Brazil Kiosk Market

Argentina Kiosk Market

UAE Kiosk Market

Saudi Arabia Kiosk Market

South Africa Kiosk Market

Nigeria Kiosk Market

Rest of LAMEA Kiosk Market

Companies Profiled

Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Diebold, Incorporated

Slabb Kiosks

Hitachi, Ltd.

Glory Limited

IBM Corporation

Eastman Kodak Company

