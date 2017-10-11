According to a new report, “Global Kiosk Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV research, the global Kiosk Market is expected to attain a market value of USD 3.434.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Photo, ticketing, DVD, HR and Employment, Patient self-service, banking & finance and information providing kiosks among others are the different types of kiosk available in the market. Other kiosks considered while analyzing the overall penetration of kiosk are tele, restaurant and building directory kiosks. Unassisted consumer scanning, bagging and payment are some of the solutions offered through kiosks in retail stores. To attract more customers, companies are using kiosks solutions in order to perform promotional activities of new products and brands. Government organizations have also started using such kiosks in order to facilitate people. One such initiative is driver license kiosk, introduced by the US government to replace or renew the license. In 2014, ticketing kiosk dominated the global Kiosk market. Banking & financial kiosk on the other hand is expected to register fastest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Global Kiosks Market (USD Million)
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-kiosk-market/
Today, consumers demand instant services without compromising on quality; hence, readily opt for automated devices to reduce the manual operating tasks and avail faster and quality services. The introduction of fingerprint recognition and other biometric technologies have provided more accurate and reliable as user authentication methods, enabling the overall market growth. Based on solution type, the market is segmented into deployment and managed services. In 2014, deployment segment dominated the global Kiosk solution segment market, accounting for maximum share in terms of revenue. Managed services solution segment on the other hand is expected to register fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.
Global Kiosks Market By Country (Growth Rate in %)
Further, for better analysis and understanding the penetration of Kiosk market, the market is divided into different geographies and countries including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and Others), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Others) and LAMEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Nigeria and Others). In 2014, North America dominated the global Kiosk market, with approximately 74.0% share in terms of revenue. North America accounted for approximately 60-62% of the overall kiosk installations worldwide, in 2014. Usage of kiosks is growing with increased adoption in libraries and healthcare sector.
Global Kiosks Market By Country (USD Million)
Some of the major companies profiled in the global Kiosk market are Honeywell International, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Inc., Diebold, Incorporated, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, SlabbKiosks, Eastman Kodak Company and Glory Limited.
Segmentation
Global Kiosk Market By Type
Photo Kiosk
DVD Kiosk
Ticketing Kiosk
HR & Employment Kiosk
Patient Self Service Kiosk
Information Providing Kiosk
Banking & Financial Kiosk
Other Kiosk ( Tele Kiosk, Restaurant Kiosk and Building directory Kiosk)
Global Kiosk Market By Solution Type
Deployment
Managed Services
Global Kiosk Market By Geography
North America Kiosk Market
U.S. Kiosk Market
Canada Kiosk Market
Mexico Kiosk Market
Rest of North America Kiosk Market
Europe Kiosk Market
Germany Kiosk Market
Spain Kiosk Market
France Kiosk Market
U.K. Kiosk Market
Russia Kiosk Market
Italy Kiosk Market
Rest of Europe Kiosk Market
Asia-Pacific Kiosk Market
China Kiosk Market
Japan Kiosk Market
India Kiosk Market
South Korea Kiosk Market
Singapore Kiosk Market
Malaysia Kiosk Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Kiosk Market
LAMEA Kiosk Market
Brazil Kiosk Market
Argentina Kiosk Market
UAE Kiosk Market
Saudi Arabia Kiosk Market
South Africa Kiosk Market
Nigeria Kiosk Market
Rest of LAMEA Kiosk Market
Companies Profiled
Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
NCR Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
Diebold, Incorporated
Slabb Kiosks
Hitachi, Ltd.
Glory Limited
IBM Corporation
Eastman Kodak Company
