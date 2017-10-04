Columbia Asia Hospital – Mysore to Introduce City’s First Advanced Cardiac Diagnosis in Real Time

ECG machines with Artificial Intelligence to be placed at multiple nursing homes for immediate expert cardiac opinion

Mysore, October 4, 2017 : Columbia Asia Hospital – Mysore, has announced a first of its kind initiative in the city – a complete technological solution to diagnose and interpret cardiovascular issues in real time. The technology works on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform handheld device that can provide preventive cardiac care to people who may not even be aware that they have heart issues.

On the occasion of the World Heart Day Columbia Asia dedicates this to the citizens and will provide free ECG machines to ten nursing homes in and around Mysore, who do not have 24/7 cardiac support. The technology will be implemented in these hospitals and will aid them to receive real time analysis of their diagnosis.

“Healthcare has reached a stage in which technology has very well blended with Medical care, in perilous times where an cardiac emergency goes unnoticed at most of the places where a Cardiologist is not available, this particular ECG machine facilitates immediate response from a Cardiologist at Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysore which is in less than 5 minutes in case of an anomaly in the ECG report, which helps the patient to reach a medical center where a Cardiologist is present for immediate treatment and care, this will be a very effective mechanism to save many lives” – Dr. Upendra Shenoy – Chief of Medical Services and Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon – Columbia Asia Hospital Mysore.

How it Works

The ECG will be done at the Remote Nursing home post which the ECG is transmitted to the doctors at Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysore for intervention and further advice. The doctors at the hospital will then connect with the patient with abnormal ECG and advice on further course of action.

The initiative helps people to gain immediate emergency intervention in case of an anomaly in their ECG reading which sometimes would have went unnoticed due to the absence of a Cardiologist at a stand-alone nursing home or a remote geographic area. Within two minutes AI intervention will happen for any ECG, and within five minutes a Cardiologist will read an abnormal ECG and advice the patient – this will benefit the community in many ways who do not have easy access to quality Healthcare.

