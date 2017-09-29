New York manufacturer of intimate apparel for cancer survivors recognized for its commitment to quality and customer service.

New York, NY (USA), Sep 28th, 2017 — G-PMC Group, LLC announced it has approved CRISSCROSS Intimates (https://crisscrossintimates.com) for the quality management certifications of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485. G-PMC Group is federally recognized and accredited by the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC), the leading independent accreditation body in the United States with association members, signatories, regional accreditation groups, and international observer organizations. ABAC accredits certifications based on the fundamental principles of accountability, ethical conduct, and commitment to quality as indicated on its website at http://www.aboac.org

G-PMC Group determined that the quality management system of CRISSCROSS Intimates meets customer requirements, and its management and employees have clearly demonstrated a commitment to the success and sustainability of the company while meeting the quality standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

CRISSCORSS is a certified woman-owned business specializing in the innovative design and manufacture of intimate apparel for those during any stage or phase of post-operative surgeries, including single or bi-lateral lumpectomy, mastectomy, augmentation or reconstructive surgeries for women and men and Gynecomastia surgery for men. ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 162 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. Companies worldwide, particularly manufacturers certified to ISO standards are considered to be among the highest quality organizations in the world, and recognized as leaders in their respective industry.

“While there are various undergarments on the market today sold as “Mastectomy” Bras, what I found over the years thru research, blogging and talking with other Survivors is that many garments are called that but do not offer sufficient support for the needs of post-op Breast Cancer Survivors at large,” said Jean Criss, Founder and President of CRISSCROSS Intimates and a breast cancer survivor. She added, “We are proud to have met the quality standards of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485 and to be certified by the leading independent registrar in the United States fully accredited by ABAC which focuses specifically on helping American manufacturers compete internationally.”

About CRISSCROSS Intimates:

CRISSCROSS Intimates (https://crisscrossintimates.com) offers a luxury intimate apparel line specializing in post-surgical undergarments for women and men. The New York based woman-owned company is certified to the quality standards of ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 overseen by the nation’s leading accreditation body. CRISSCROSS operates an e-commerce site showcasing the company’s innovative bras, panties, leggings and accessories. The company is owned by cancer survivor Jean Criss, who has appeared frequently on radio blog shows and in local and national press for client work and for her long-standing efforts to raise Breast Cancer awareness. Ms Criss was recently awarded FABC Certification, an honorary recognition for organizations that have shown an ongoing commitment in the fight against breast cancer.

Press & Media Contact:

Jean Criss

Jean Criss Media, LLC

New York, NY – USA

+1 908-247-8443

info@JeanCrissMedia.com

http://www.JeanCrissMedia.com