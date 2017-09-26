September 26, 2017. The organizers of AIRTEC 2017 have succeeded to organize AIRTEC 2017 at the Munich Airport Business Park, Hallbergmoos, only 10 minutes from the international Airport Munich, Germany. Due to an unanimous decision of the Munich Airport municipal council Hallbergmoos on September 5th, 2017, they voted for AIRTEC 2017 to be organized at Munich Airport, Hallbergmoos. The Deputy Mayor declared this at the AIRTEC Board Meeting on September 7th and highlighted the importance of AIRTEC for this region. This is an outstanding milestone for the success of AIRTEC. It is unique in Germany, that one of the most significant international aerospace exhibitions and conferences, the 12th AIRTEC takes place from October 24th until 26th, 2017 at one of the major international Airports in Europe, the Munich Airport, Germany. Additionally the region Munich Airport, Hallbergmoos, is an increasing and very innovative high tech location with the establishment of international aerospace and high tech companies. Also for these reasons, AIRTEC fits ideally to the Munich Airport area. It has always been the ultimate target to organize AIRTEC as close as possible to the international Airport Munich, Germany.

The reasons for this are evident:

Exhibitors and visitors should have comfortable, time-saving and efficient logistics as possible at AIRTEC 2017. The high international participation of AIRTEC, which is of major importance for the success of an international aerospace event, will be even more increased being so close to the international Airport Munich. The B2B meetings, the heart of AIRTEC, can take place in 2017 more smoothly. International procurement-, supply chain- and technology managers can reach AIRTEC 2017 from world-wide easily and fast. Efficient parking space is offered near the entrance of the exhibition area. A shuttle service from the subway station Airport and Hallbergmoos is available.

This year, AIRTEC 2017 is more international and innovative as ever. Exhibitors from all over Europe, China, India, Israel, Pakistan, South Africa and the United States are represented. Amongst them are leading companies from the aerospace industry and world-wide leading technology enterprises. In the international Exhibition Board are amongst others represented companies like Bosch Rexroth, Latecoere Interconnection Systems, OHB System, Pratt & Whitney and Siemens. At the international conference are renowned experts from industry and research from five continents. AIRTEC 2017 is inaugurated by Dr. Sebastiano Fumero, Head of Unit, DG Research & Innovation, H3 Aviation at the European Commission, Brigitte Zypries, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy and Federal Government Coordinator of German Aerospace Policy and Richard Aboulafia, Vice President, Analysis at Teal Group Corp.