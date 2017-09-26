Announcing Chanakya IAS Academy’s largest ever scholarship program, Mr. AK Mishra, Founder & Managing Director, Chanakya IAS Academy, said that Mangalore has a large talent pool which can contribute towards nation building through civil services. To help them realize their career dream, Mr. Mishra announced merit cum scholarship test for Civil Services aspirants of Mangalore and other adjoining areas.

Mr. AK Mishra was speaking at the opening ceremony of the newly launched centre of Chanakya IAS Academy in Mangalore. He added that scholarship program will reward meritorious students and graduates desirous of building successful careers in Civil Services to serve the nation, which is changing at a rapid pace.

Scholarship test will be conducted at Chanakya IAS Academy’s Mangalore centre on October 8, 2017. The scholarship will benefit a total of 108 students. No registration fee will be charged for the scholarship test. Based on the marks obtained in the scholarship test, top 3 candidates will be provided 100% scholarship for the upcoming UFC batch, followed by 50% for the next 10 students and 25% for the candidates ranking in next top 95 slots.

The selected candidates will be trained and coached for Civil Services Exam at Chanakya IAS Academy, Mangalore centre, under the guidance of a team of experts and Success Guru AK Mishra. The 10 months UFC programme for Civil Services Exam will commence fromOctober 30, 2017.

The scholarship test will follow the same pattern as UPSC Prelims and the questions asked would be of 10+2 level.

Chanakya IAS Academy, this year, has produced five students in top 10, 40 in top 100 and has garnered a total of 435 selections in UPSC-CSE Exam conducted in 2016. In the past 24 years of excellence, Chanakya IAS Academy has demonstrated extraordinaryresults yearon year, with more than 3500 selections in IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS& other civil services so far.

A spokesperson from Chanakya IAS Academy said, “Mangalore has no dearth of academic talent but quality guidance for the prestigious Civil Services Examis something that students have been missing since long. Therefore, Chanakya IAS Academy decided to help students with quality guidance through its proven pedagogy and team of experts,so that the students would not have to go to metropolitan cities like Delhi or Bangalore for civil services preparation as it requires a huge spending. We are excited to announce this scholarship test aimed at providing financial assistance to the selected most deserving Civil Services aspirants”.