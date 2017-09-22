22, September 2017: Toyota is becoming one of the most popular car brands in the U.S. They are known for their reliability and re-sale value. But keeping your Toyota in perfect shape requires maintenance. We suggest only purchasing factory OEM parts.

Purchasing new and high quality auto parts for your Toyota car can be better than buying Toyota parts used. Old and used parts are usually harder and more expensive to maintain and they can drain your pockets in the long run.

The Toyota Prius, a car built on hybrid gas-electric technology, will soon receive a major production boost. Toyota and an undisclosed Chinese based manufacturing company have sealed a deal where the two companies will be working together to produce the Prius for worldwide export.

This bodes well for the American consumer who has to endure long waits for an all new Prius. More importantly, the move signals a sea change in the way Japanese cars are built and marketed.

For the past several months news reports have focused on the declining fortunes of the world’s largest automaker, General Motors, as well as on the rise of Toyota to pre-eminence. Many are predicting that this will be the year that Toyota overtakes General Motors in sales while others are expressing caution regarding this assessment.

So, why does it matter who is the top selling automaker in the world? In one word: prestige. Being number one in any category tells consumers that you are at the top of your game. No, there isn’t anything wrong with being number two – just ask Avis – but saying that “we try harder” doesn’t equate into being number one no matter how cute your commercials may be.

General Motors’ decline combined with Toyota’s ascension is remarkable. At one time, General Motors produced well over half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. Today, that number is down to about 25% and falling. Toyota, on the other hand, has gone from being the maker of poor quality cars to being a manufacturer that everyone points to when building their vehicles. A true “benchmark” in an industry overloaded with manufacturers.

Toyota, however, isn’t about to claim the #1 position so easily. In 2005, General Motors sold the most cars that it has since 1978, so things are not as gloomy as thought when looking at the company from a global perspective. Growth in China, capacity through its Korean subsidiary Daewoo, and renewed interest in several new or modified home grown models may stem the bleeding. Some are thinking that GM has cut back as far as it needs to go and with new models online, including pickup trucks, SUVs, the Saturn SKY and Aura, and others GM may be poised for a surge in sales.

