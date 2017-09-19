The Automatic complication doesn’t come cheap. Or, so the watch-world believed. Till the time Orient started thinking about it. The result was the Orient Sporty Automatic Men’s Watch and it was quite shocking to the rest of the brands offering products within the same price range. The Orient Sporty Automatic Men’s Watch collection took the sports watch lovers off their heels and the casual watch wearers started thinking about an upgrade. The upgrade to an overall betterment for an incredibly low price!

To say it all:

The great sporty looks of the Orient Sporty Automatic Men’s Watch comes from the slightly subdued military style. The dial is simple, but very legible. The Orient Sporty Automatic Men’s Watch is water resistant – that goes without saying. The best part is; you can’t get enough tired wearing it. Its sporty style goes with all semi- and informal occasions, even outdoors. Its comfortable genuine leather strap makes for a comfortable wear.

At 47.5 mm, the Orient Sporty Automatic Men’s Watch is pretty huge. That, however, includes the crown. So it will fit most wrists; only the extra-slim ones will face trouble. The fully ‘Made-in-Japan’ 46R40 is built in-house too. The Orient Sporty Automatic Men’s Watch is the predecessor to the FT03 Series Guardian.

Chock-full of masculine features:

• Semi-skeleton dial.

• 100m water resistance.

• Soft and sturdy, thick leather strap.

• Exhibition case back.

• Automatic indicator.

The view of it:

The Orient Sporty Automatic Men’s Watch is inspired by the best Diver designs in Orient’s inventory. The chunky bezel to the luminous numbers, hour markers and hands, everything has the Divers’ touch to it. The robust, solid stainless steel case expressing a whole lot of forcefulness and it has been widely acclaimed.

The view through the clear back that displays the 46R40 movement inside will show a weighted rotor mounted on bearings, which winds the watch pretty fast, which compensates the absence of the hand-winding feature. Average lag and gain of time is +2.5 seconds to -8 seconds, which should be accurate enough for urban and semi-pro level outdoor settings. In terms of build quality or finish of the Orient Mens Watches – Well, you won’t mind trading hacking and hand-winding, with the Automatic feature also taking care of it.

Final thoughts:

The Orient Sports Automatic Men’s Watch belongs somewhere between the entry-level and the mid-range, a very close cousin to the MAKO. Either way, you don’t face any buyer’s remorse.

Visit here for more information :- http://www.creationwatches.jp/