Eberhard & Co, presents the dazzlingly opulent new Gilda, resplendent in a swathe of diamonds and gold. This glittering addition to the famed Gilda line, comes in a special limited edition, that is available to select customers by order only.

This diamond-clad golden beauty exudes the same sensuous feminine charm of its predecessors and its stunning good looks and sensual lines envelop the very best of watchmaking design and craftsmanship.

Irresistibly sinuous in look and feel, the new Gilda captivates in a cascade of gold and diamonds, designed to make the wearer truly resplendent. What sets this apart as a truly special creation is the custom made bracelet embellished with 480 brilliants of more than 8 carats, that embrace the wrist and add further lustre to Gilda’s elegant, sinuous lines. Every bracelet, which is tailor-made, becomes unique. The ultimate in femininity for great ladies.

The Gilda has a quartz movement, protected by sapphire glass with a patented spherical dome and antireflective treatment, and the polished back is secured with 4 concealed screws and features an engraved floral motif.

Technical features

Reference: 60067.4 BR66

32,10 x 38 mm

50 m

Red gold

Quartz

Spherical sapphire glass anti-reflective

Bezel set with 66 diamonds (0.858 ct.)

Crown in 18 ct. red gold

Caseback fixed by 4 screws

The bracelet is tailor-made and realized with 480 diamonds