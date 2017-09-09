Stock Trading Nerd is a site designed to help more people trade in the stock market, reaching the lucrative goal of turning $1000 into $1,000,000. Stock trading is known to be a lucrative and smart thing to do, however, many people find it difficult to understand. This is why Stock Trading Nerd was created; to give 100% transparent information on stock trading that will help followers with their own trading journeys.

More About Stock Trading Nerd

Rob Cuppett, the founder of Stock Trading Nerd, is showing followers of the site exactly what moves he is making to turn his $1000 into $1,000,000. He hopes that with the information he posts on the site, followers will be able to make their own smart investments and make their money work harder for them.

Stock trading is still a mystery to many people. Some understand it in the basic sense, but still don’t really know what steps to take. Even those who understand stock trading can make use of the Stock Trading Nerd website. Each trade made is shown on site, including:

– Company ticker

– Buy price

– Sell date

– Sell price

– Number of shares

– Percentage move

– Account balance

Using this data, anybody using the site will be able to get an idea of what they need to do to (and maybe in some cases what not to do) to turn $1000 into $1,000,000. Following the progression of the trades onsite could very well help you to start or improve your own trading journey.

Other Resources On Site

As well as being able to see each and every move made in complete transparency, there are other resources on site that traders can use to step up their game. You can find out how to set up stock market charts the correct way, how the stock market works, and what resistance and support is within a stock, amongst other things.

Stock Trading Nerd is the perfect site for beginners in the world of Stock Trading, and aims to take all of the mystery out of the process so that anybody can make money doing it. Simply saving money in a bank account is an outdated way of doing things. Investing in stock trading is the best way to make money work smarter and harder.

To find out more, you can use the information below.

Contact:

Rob Cuppett

Company: Stock Trading Nerd

Address: 86 East 2450 South, Clearfield, UT, 84015

Phone: 801-721-9931

Email: press@stocktradingnerd.com

Website: https://www.stocktradingnerd.com/