Helens Bay Dental Practice is renowned in Bangor for the high quality, professional dental care they provide to all clients. The surroundings within the practice are comfortable and relaxing, and treatment is suitable even for nervous clients. When you choose Helens Bay Dental Practice as your dental practice, you are making the best decision for your teeth and oral health.

Every Client Is An Individual

At Helens Bay Dental Practice, they treat every client as an individual. There’s no one size fits all way to create beautiful, healthy smiles, so each client is taken care of in their own unique way. The aim of the dental practice is to protect and maintain teeth with the best dental care, keeping them looking great and healthy at the same time. Preventive dental care is important, so this is what the practice likes to focus on first and foremost.

Getting The Most Up To Date Treatments

When you visit Helens Bay Dental Practice, you have the opportunity to receive the most up to date and innovative dental treatments available. The whole team take an enthusiastic approach to modern dentistry, and their passion shines through in the quality of their work.

Spread The Cost Of Your Treatments

Helens Bay Dental Practice is also happy to offer a budgeting plan to clients, that allows patients to spread the cost of their dental work on a monthly basis. If you are struggling to make ends meet, or you simply need to spread the cost, that can be arranged for you at the practice.

Treatments And Services Offered At Helens Bay Dental Practice

There are many treatments offered at Helens Bay Dental Practice. You can get treatments that work as quickly as possible to ensure you don’t have to wait to long to enjoy the perfect smile.

– Same day smile

– Six month smiles

– Same day crowns

– Invisalign

– 0% finance

You can easily call or book your appointment online via the website, where you can also answer questions regarding how happy you are with your teeth and smile so that the staff at the practice can treat you better.

Special Offers

At the clinic, you can enjoy a special offer half price oral health assessment, costing £45 until the 30th of June 2017.

Contact:

Lucy Mander

Company: Helens Bay Dental Practice

Address: 1b Station Square, Helens Bay Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland

Telephone: 02891 853 304

Email: lucy@dental-design.co.uk

Website: http://www.helensbaydental.co.uk/