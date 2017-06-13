NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of India’s leading stock exchange National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), has invited applications for its Post-Graduate Certificate Programme in Global Financial Markets (PGCP-GFM). This program will equip participants to gain meaningful knowledge of the Indian and global financial markets and help them develop skills to handle international clients.

The full time PGCP-GFM & Executive Weekend PGECP-GFM are highly specialized programmes being offered for the first time in India with 13 global regulatory certifications in financial markets from USA ( two papers) and India. Both the programmes are of 11 months duration with 30 papers, which will be taught over three trimesters. In addition to the prestigious PGCP-GFM from NSE Academy, participants will also receive 13 global regulatory certifications in financial markets from USA and India, as a proof of their competency and skills in financial markets. They will also be exposed to the best market practices during a week long Singapore Immersion programme

The course includes two papers from US’s FINRA or the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, an independent regulator for all securities’ firms doing business in the United States.

An added advantage is that the candidates are given the opportunity to develop financial market acumen,through exposure to the best market practices through their Singapore Immersion Program. PGCP-GFM offers market skill development through simulated and live market. The faculty comprises of seasoned industry experts and experienced academicians.

PGCP-GFM has been designed by market professionals, keeping in mind demands from a large number of captive units of MNCs, KPOs and other companies spread across multiple geographies. The program is designed to meet the expectations of professionals who are aspiring to pursue a career in global financial markets.

The launch of NSE’s exchange at GIFT IFSC Gandhinagar, which has been established as an International financial services centre and has other financial market institutions, is likely to offer more job opportunities for students.

There are two distinct admission procedures in place for the full time PGCP-GFM & Executive Weekend PGECP-GFM. Full time classes will start from July 27, 2017 while batches of working executives will begin from September 30, 2017.

Criterion: Candidates with 50 per cent marks in graduation, who have qualified any of the tests like CAT, GMAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA are eligible to apply and will not have to appear for the online admission test. Other candidates can apply for NSE’s online test. The last date for the applications is June 19, 2017, for the full time course. The test is scheduled in 40 centers across India. Applicants can select any of the five dates available for the online test from June 20 to June 24, 2017 , based on their preference. (https://www.ncfm-india.com/ORE/NGFM/)

Applicants will be short listed based on the test score, academic profile and interview (video/skype) interview for outstation candidates. Candidates with professional qualifications and experience will be given preference.

In the case of working executives, 2 years of work experience is essential to be eligible for the programme and they can apply till July 31, 2017.

PGCP-GFM will be offered by NSE Academy from New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

For further details, feel free to connect on 8743830555- Karan Kapoor or 9718930064- Garima Suri