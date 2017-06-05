Albany, New York, June 5, 2017: Well-positioned healthcare sector for the adoption of modern treatments and diagnostic systems, increasing rates of cancer and cardiac diseases and rising awareness regarding the advantages of radiopharmaceuticals are boosting the demand for global radiopharmaceuticals market. A new research report titled as “Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026” has been recently added to the vast online portfolio of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report offers an in-depth analysis of market opportunities in the global radiopharmaceutical market and forecasts the market for a projected period of 10 years (2016-2026).

The report provides an overview of the global radiopharmaceuticals market. The overview section of the report includes market taxonomy and a section underlining factors impacting the growth of the global radiopharmaceuticals market. A bottom-up approach is used to assess market numbers for each product segment while a top-down approach is used to counter-validate the obtained numbers for forecasting the global radiopharmaceuticals market. This report also includes an exclusive analysis of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities, which are influencing the demand for the global radiopharmaceutical market. Macro-economic aspects such as healthcare spending, healthcare industry outlook and gross domestic product coupled with disease epidemiology and test type are considered while arriving at the market numbers.

The subsequent sections evaluate the global radiopharmaceuticals market based on radioisotope, source, end user, by application and region and presents a forecast for the period 2016–2026. On the basis of radioisotope, the market segmentations include Technetium-99, Fluorine-18, Iodine-131, Leutetium-177, Yttrium-90, Gallium-68, Gallium-67, Rubidium-82, Iodine-123, Iodine-125, Indium-111 and others. Among these, Lutetium 177 and Gallium-68 are dominant sub-segments of the radioisotope segment. Gallium-68 has gained massive popularity in recent times in the sector of nuclear medicine, especially in the diagnosis of prostate cancer. Geographically, the prominent regions studied in the report are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America held a market share of more than 40% in the global radiopharmaceuticals market in 2016 and is expected to experience an increase of more than 100 BPS during the forecast period.

The report further includes the competitive landscape analysis which provides a dashboard view of companies operating in the global radiopharmaceuticals market. It covers company profiles of some of the key players and a strategic overview of mergers, acquisitions and expansion plans across different regions. The report provides key strategic recommendations for both new and existing players in the global radiopharmaceuticals market to remain sustainably profitable. As a part of company profiling information such as company overview, financial strategies, business strategies and recent developments are also covered within the report. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), Positron Corporation, Advanced Accelerator Applications, GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.), Mallinckrodt plc, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Nordion, Inc., Bayer AG, Eckert & Ziegler and IBA Radiopharma Solutions.

