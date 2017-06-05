Award-winning 6 Salon, a reputable hair and beauty salon with multiple Detroit area locations, including a location in Royal Oak, has published detailed biographies of the salon’s founders. The biographies, which focus on the founders’ reasons for starting the salon, are available in full in the salon’s Press Book, available through the website provided in the contact information below.

The salon’s Press Book begins by acknowledging that 6 Salon is a family owned and operated business. The salon was founded by two brothers, George and Johnny Nikollaj, and cousin Tomy Lulgjuraj. According to the published information, the founders share ownership and a “philosophy on management that incorporates inspiring a diverse and talented staff, customer service and making 6 salon clients the most beautiful people in the city.” The owners’ philosophy also seems to center on making each client feel comfortable and confident.

Beyond the customer service aspects of their shared philosophy, the owners also each strive to provide clients with a unique atmosphere at each salon. For example, “On Thursdays,” when the salon is open until Midnight, “you’ll notice people with aluminum foil in their hair noshing on complimentary wine, hors d’oeuvres, and dancing in their chairs to 6’s own resident DJ,” the salon writes.

After its information about the shared philosophy and vision of the salon’s owners, 6’s Press Book goes on to include biographies of the individual owners. Co-owner Johnny Nikollaj, according to the information, began his career as a designer in 1996. Today, he works at the salon’s two locations 6 Royal Oak and 6 Birmingham, working with both men’s and women’s cuts and styles. In his bio, he explains his focus on providing customer service tailored to the individual client: “There is a reason why we are compared to therapists. Life is an endless struggle of frustrations and challenges, but eventually you find a designer you love.”

Co-owner George Nikollaj, according to 6 Salon’s Press Book, has over 15 years of experience as a designer. While continuing to design at the salon, he also focuses on recruiting new staff members. He expresses the impact of the owners’ upbringing on their business success, noting, “Our parents always taught us you have to do something for yourself. We were hungry for success.” https://www.instagram.com/6_salon/

The brothers’ cousin and co-owner Tomy Lulgjuraj graduated from Michigan College of Beauty in 1996, has trained in Grand Rapids, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas and won Michigan Hairdresser of the Year in 2008. https://www.facebook.com/6salon

For more information on the products and services available at 6 Salon, the shop may be contacted by using the contact information provided below.

Contact:

Company: 6 Salon Royal Oak

Address: 306 W. Sixth Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Phone: 248-308-1586

Website: http://sixsalon.com