Post-It & Sticky Notes is a small piece of paper with a re-adherable strip of glue on its back, made for temporarily attaching notes to documents and other surfaces. A unique low-tack pressure-sensitive adhesive allows the notes to be easily attached, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving residue. Originally small yellow squares, Post-it Notes and related products are now available in an array of colors, shapes and sizes. Although 3M’s patent ran out in 1997, “Post-It” and the original notes’ distinctive yellow color remain registered company trademarks, with terms such as “repositionable notes” used for similar offerings manufactured by competitors. Despite this, the name has become genericized for all such products in many countries.

Scope of the Report:

• This report focuses on the Post-It & Sticky Notes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• 3M

• Hopax

• 4A PAPER

• Deli

• M&G

• COMIX

• GuangBo

• Poppin

• Huiying Enterprise

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Traditional Surface Notes

• Erasable Surface Notes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Office

• Household

• School

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Post-It & Sticky Notes market.

• Chapter 1, to describe Post-It & Sticky Notes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

• Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Post-It & Sticky Notes, with sales, revenue, and price of Post-It & Sticky Notes, in 2016 and 2017;

• Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

• Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Post-It & Sticky Notes, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

• Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

• Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

• Chapter 12, Post-It & Sticky Notes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

• Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Post-It & Sticky Notes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

• 1 Market Overview

o Post-It & Sticky Notes Introduction

o Market Analysis by Type

 Traditional Surface Notes

 Erasable Surface Notes

o Market Analysis by Applications

 Office

 Household

 School

o Market Analysis by Regions

 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

• Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

• Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

• 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)